Giulia Bison signs her first professional contract

This Tuesday, 28 May, 2024, is a day to remember for Giulia Bison. The young forward put pen to paper on her first professional contract with Juventus Women.

Giulia, 18, signed a contract that will run until 2027.

Giulia joined the Bianconere from Hellas Verona in January, where she had enjoyed great success but suffered an injury. She then returned to the pitch with the Under-19s side, even getting off the mark as a goalscorer with in black and white.

Now, it's time for her professional career to begin. Congratulations and good luck, Giulia!