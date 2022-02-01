Gisele Bündchen writes heartfelt note to Tom Brady after retirement: 'I’m so proud of you'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially retired from the NFL on Tuesday. In his retirement note, and in the lead-up to his decision, Brady cited his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and family as one of the reasons Brady decided to step away from the game.

Bündchen broke her silence on Brady's retirement, sharing a heartfelt post paying tribute to Brady. Bündchen's post contains seven pictures and one statement in two different languages.

Bündchen's statement reads:

What a ride @tombrady ! So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees! We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game. As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss.

I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years. I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations.

You are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met. You never once complained over the years about all the bruises and aches and pains. You just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader there was to all your teammates.

I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life. Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!

Words can’t really express how grateful I am to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family for so many years.

With all my love, Gisele

The images attached to the post include shots of Brady, Brady and Bündchen and their family. The final image includes Brady hugging Bünchden and his children following his Super Bowl win with the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady cited family as reason to walk away from NFL

Following the Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round, Brady sent signals he was considering retirement. He said he needed time to think about the decision, and cited his family multiple times when discussing his future. Brady said it was difficult for Bündchen to watch Brady get hit every Sunday.

In his retirement note, Brady called Bündchen and his kids, "My inspiration." He said the family was his "greatest achievement." Brady also thanked Bündchen for doing everything for their family so Brady could focus on his career.