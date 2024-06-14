Giroud says France are ready for Euros following reports of illness

France's Olivier Giroud (L) in action during a training session for the team, as part of their preparations for the UEFA EURO 2024. France striker Olivier Giroud said the team is ready for their Euro 2024 opening match against Austria following reports that the squad had been hit by a wave of illness. "You shouldn't worry too much. Apart from (Kingsley) Coman, everyone was fresh and ready," Giroud said in a news conference on 14 June. Friso Gentsch/dpa

France striker Olivier Giroud said the team is ready for their Euro 2024 opening match against Austria on Monday following reports the the squad had been hit by a wave of illness.

"You shouldn't worry too much. Apart from (Kingsley) Coman, everyone was fresh and ready," Giroud said in a news conference on Friday.

He added that Coman's situation "it's not very bad" and that he's feeling better.

According to several media reports on Thursday, coach Didier Deschamps, attacking player Coman and several other members of the squad were affected by an inflammation of the nose and throat.

During a public training session on Thursday, France top star Kylian Mbappe was missing, but Giroud said he was only rested.

"He won't lose his fitness if he misses one or two training sessions. He will be ready for the first game," the striker said.

France also face the Netherlands and Poland in Group D.