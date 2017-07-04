Giroud rules out Arsenal exit as he intends to be a 'loyal warrior'

Olivier Giroud plans to be a “loyal warrior” and continue his “good journey at Arsenal” amid summer transfer talk.

The France international was heavily linked with a return to his homeland at Lyon before the Ligue 1 club ruled themselves out of the running.

A stay in the Premier League has also been mooted at Everton, while Goal revealed on Monday that West Ham remain keen on landing the 30-year-old frontman.

Wenger: Arsenal still need Giroud

Giroud, though, has stated in the past that he has no intention of making a move and has reiterated that stance as the exit rumours continue to swirl.

He told Arsenal’s official website: "I won a few titles in my career, that is an important thing, but there is another thing which is important for me.

"And that's the people [see you as a] loyal warrior on the pitch - that you always give your best for the team.

Olivier Giroud Arsenal future More

"And that's why I want to carry on my good journey at Arsenal and I always want to give my best.

"I would love to win another title, or maybe more until the end of my contract.

"The motivation is here, always doing your best to make your family proud."

Giroud: My future is at Arsenal

Giroud committed to a new contract with Arsenal in January which is due to take him through to 2020.

He did, however, struggle for starts throughout the 2016-17 campaign, with Alexis Sanchez often favoured in a central role.

The Chilean could be on his way out of Emirates Stadium this summer, with Manchester City and Bayern Munich among the interested parties, but Alexandre Lacazette is close to completing a big-money move from Lyon to provide further competition.