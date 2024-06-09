Giroud reflects on time at Milan including ‘what makes the difference’

Olivier Giroud has spoken about his decision to leave AC Milan in favour of a future in the United States, while also sending another message to the fans.

The dust is settling and the tears are drying after Giroud, Stefano Pioli and Simon Kjaer brought their respective tenures at Milan to a close during the bizarre 3-3 draw against Salernitana at San Siro on 25 May.

There were heartfelt speeches, acknowledgements from the crowd and even a farewell goal for the Frenchman to celebrate underneath the supporters, but the time has now arrived for the striker to begin a new chapter in his career.

He will be moving to Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer, a decision which he admitted before was made with his family and his future away from the field firmly in mind.

Giroud gave an exclusive interview to Téléfoot a few days before the start of the European Championship in Germany and clips were posted on social media.

“I feel like it’s the right time to make a family choice, and maybe even say I’ll stop at the highest levels, but that doesn’t mean I’ll come to the MLS as a tourist,” he said (via PianetaMilan).

“The love, the passion of the fans is what makes the difference at Milan. I didn’t expect something so touching.”

They also showed messages from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mike Maignan and Rafael Leao, with the words of the Swede below.

“He wrote the history of Milan. We were very happy with him, we are very proud to have had him with us, what he did here will remain imprinted forever!”