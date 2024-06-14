Giroud reflects on France career and jokes about Thuram: “Marcus is an Inter player”

Olivier Giroud has stressed the importance of France making a good start to the European Championship, while speaking about his relationship with Marcus Thuram.

It was announced last month that Giroud will be leaving the club one his contract expires because he has decided to try a new adventure in the United States with MLS franchise Los Angeles FC. That meant the 3-3 draw against Salernitana was his last game, and he got a farewell goal.

The striker also confirmed that Euro 2024 will be his last major tournament for the French national team, of which he is the leading all-time scorer. He would love to go out with some silverware, and Les Bleus are among the pre-tournament favourites.

Giroud spoke at a press conference from the retreat of his national team ahead of France’s opening game against Austria on Monday 17 June, with his comments relayed by Calciomercato.com.

How important is the first game?

“It’s important to win it, it can put you in a good position, otherwise you’re forced to win the other two.”

Are you in competition for a starting spot with Thuram?

“It’s a bit of a summary of my career, in certain periods: when my back was against the wall, on the bench, I always managed to get up. I always have the desire to give my contribution and to take advantage of the space that the coach will give me.

“Marcus is an Inter player, so it’s not easy for me (laughs)! He is a little brother: I remember talking to Lilian, who had nice words for me. There is mutual respect between us, he is one of the players who will take my place up front and I am here to support him. There is no competitive spirit between us. We have to pass the baton, sooner or later.”

How do you reflect on your career with France?

“Arsene Wenger told me that I could play until I was old. I have always tried to assert my qualities, I have grown technically and now I play in a more mature way, I feel better compared to 2012. I said that this will be my last competition with France, then I will fly to the United States.

“We must have clear ideas. I am 38 years old, it doesn’t change my way of being but for me it is logical that this competition is the one. last with the national team. I’m proud of everything, I wouldn’t change anything. I went beyond all my dreams, I’m fulfilled, I won a lot, even a World Cup.”

The Frenchman will leave an enthralling legacy at Milan given his knack of being the man for the big occasion. Can he do it again for his country?