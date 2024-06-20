Giroud gives further reasoning about Milan departure: “I feel physically and mentally fatigued”

At the end of the month, Olivier Giroud will no longer be an AC Milan player, and his destination has been known for several months. Today, he has sat and spoken about some extra reasons why he chose to depart the club, whilst offering some information on what his future holds.

Whilst Milan offered Giroud an extension on his deal to stay at the club, the terms of the renewal meant that the Frenchman’s game time would shorten massively, which was a less-than-ideal situation in the striker’s eyes.

Understandably, after scoring 15 goals and assisting eight times in Serie A this season, he will have felt capable of another season at the top level, but a move to America was preferred due to the Rossoneri’s plans to invest in his heir.

Giroud spoke to Le Figaro about the move to Los Angeles, and his future once his playing career is finished, and his words have been relayed by Milan News.

Why he decided to go and live and work on the pitch in Los Angeles…

“It’s a bit of everything. Being away from my family during international weeks, travelling a lot, playing more matches weighs on me. I made a more family-friendly career choice by signing with Los Angeles FC. Everyone knows that when you leave for the United States, it is more difficult to return to the national team. In any case, I feel an undeniable physical and mental fatigue.”

On the national team goal record, which is already being challenged by Mbappe…

“I exceeded all my expectations. I could never have dreamed of such a destiny. I still need a few more games for Kylian to surpass me and he is counting on me to score this summer. They tell me I will reach 60 goals, but I don’t set myself that target, I really want to help the team in Germany.”

In the future…

“I don’t think I will be a coach. When you are the coach, there is even less time for you, it is even worse than when you are a player. My wife will kick me out if I leave again, I would like to stay in football because it’s what I know best. If it’s to work at a club, I want to learn the job of sporting director. It will be another adventure.