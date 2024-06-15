Girona & Valencia among La Liga sides keen on summer deal for Barcelona star

A long-time Barcelona star is attracting interest from across the La Liga landscape ahead of the summer.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who highlight Sergi Roberto as the player in question.

Versatile midfielder Roberto’s future, of course, has been thrown firmly back up in the air of late.

After it appeared as though a contract renewal was all but certain for the 32-year-old, Barca’s ongoing financial woes cast as much into serious doubt.

Roberto, for his part, had until recently always given his priority to the Blaugrana, the club with whom he has spent the entirety of his career.

As much, however, now appears to have changed.

Asked to wait until the summer’s latter weeks in the hopes of Barcelona getting their monetary situation back in order, the Spanish international has understandably put his own best interests first, to open exploratory discussions with other clubs.

And three such sides expressing a keen interest in Roberto’s signature, as per MD, come in the form of Girona, Sevilla, and Valencia.

Barca’s Catalan rivals Girona have explored a potential deal most thoroughly to date, though both Sevilla and Valencia, too, have made contact with the player’s entourage.

Turning attentions outside of Spain, Serie A champions Inter Milan are also ‘always attentive to his situation’.

Conor Laird | GSFN