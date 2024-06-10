Girona table opening bid for former Barcelona starlet

The powers that be at La Liga outfit Girona this week moved forward with an opening offer for SC Braga star Abel Ruiz.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, citing Portuguese outlet Mais Futebol, who have on Monday provided an insight into the latest developments behind the scenes at the Estadi Montilivi.

On the lookout for attacking reinforcements ahead of the club’s maiden Champions League adventure next season, Girona, it is understood, have identified Ruiz as a leading target.

The 24-year-old, who spent the formative years of his career developing in Spain with Valencia and Barcelona, has been plying his trade in Portugal for the last four seasons.

Across the 2023/24 campaign, Ruiz racked up eight goals and three assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.

And though not exactly flashy numbers, they proved enough to coax the aforementioned Girona into an opening bid for his services.

As per MD, the Blanquivermells’ proposal came in around the €9 million mark, with additional bonuses to follow.

Braga, however, rejected the offer out of hand, laying out demands closer to €15 million to part with their talented frontman.

A deal, though, could yet be struck, with the Portuguese outfit in the knowledge that, ahead of the expiration of Ruiz’s contract in 12 months’ time, they risk losing him for nothing.

Conor Laird | GSFN