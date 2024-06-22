Girona suffering from transfer headache after parting ways with star player

Earlier this week, it was announced that Aleix Garcia had left Girona to join last season’s Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen. The 26-year-old had been one of Michel Sanchez’s most reliable players over the last couple of seasons, and he played a major role in the Catalan side qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Girona understand that selling Garcia was a sensible economic decision, but as the days go on, they are starting to realise that it will be extremely difficult to replace him at a price that they are able to. As Diario AS say, Garcia’s departure leaves a hole that will cost too much to fill.

The expectation is that Oriol Romeu will return to Girona from Barcelona, and he is seen as a sort-of replacement, although he and his former teammate are drastically different players. Garcia’s transitional play and creativity are sure to be dearly missed at Montilivi next season.