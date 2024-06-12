Girona star set to snub Premier League move to join Bayer Leverkusen

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Bayer Leverkusen have accelerated their pursuit of Girona midfielder Aleix García. New talks between the two clubs have taken place with Leverkusen confident of landing their priority target.

The Bundesliga champions want to get the deal over the line as quickly as possible, as they know West Ham are also speaking with the La Liga side. Xabi Alonso believes Garcia would fit his possession style of play and give them more depth in central midfield, as they look to compete in the Bundesliga and Champions League next season.

Leverkusen were leading the race for the 26-year-old, but suddenly became in danger of missing out on their top target. West Ham made a £14m bid for the Spaniard, who is admired by new boss Julen Lopetegui.

Garcia has had a sensational season and played a pivotal role in Girona earning Champions League qualification for the first time by securing a third place finish in the league. The playmaker began his career at Villarreal before moving to Manchester City. Garcia spent five years in England before joining Dinamo Bucharest in 2020.

Girona’s star man would likely favour a move to Leverkusen over West Ham, due to the club’s ability to offer him a more lucrative contract now that they are competing in the Champions League unlike the Hammers who missed out on European football altogether.

Rajan Sangha | GSFN