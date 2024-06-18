Girona star offers open response on transfer rumours

Girona striker Artem Dovbyk has not filled fans with hope over his plan to stay at the club this summer.

The Ukrainian was questioned over his club future following a Euro 2024 opening defeat to Romania.

Dovbyk’s goals led Girona to a first ever UEFA Champions League qualification as they ended the La Liga campaign in third place.

He also ended the ’15 year curse’ by becoming the first non-Barcelona or Real Madrid player to win the Pichichi Trophy in 15 years after scoring 24 league goals.

His current contract at Girona runs until 2028 but he has already confirmed his agent is in contact with teams in Italy.

Girona are preparing to sell some of their star players in the coming weeks with captain Aleix Garcia already making the move to Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Dovybk, and his international teammate Viktor Tsygankov are attracting interest, and the 26-year-old was positive but non-committal on staying in Catalonia.

“I’m very happy in Girona. I feel good with the people around me, players, coaches and leaders. They are wonderful and give me the conditions to give my best”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

Those remarks will be a relief to Girona supporters but he stopped short of confirming he will remain in place.