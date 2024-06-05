Girona to smash club transfer record with Luciano Rodríguez signing

La Liga outfit Girona are on the verge of closing a deal for a head-turning addition to the club’s attacking ranks.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, citing Uruguayan outlet Teledoce, who point towards Luciano Rodríguez as the player all set to take his talents to Catalunya.

Rodríguez, for his part, is a 20-year-old winger, who is currently plying his trade with Liverpool Montevideo in his home country of Uruguay.

The youngster, long regarded as the next star of Uruguayan football, chiefly operates on the right flank, but is also capable of featuring on the left, or even in a centre-forward role.

Despite his tender years, Rodríguez is already a senior international, too, capped twice by his country earlier this year.

All of this taken into consideration, it will in turn no doubt mark a source of excitement for those of a Girona persuasion to hear that Rodríguez looks set to be plying his trade at the Estadi Montilivi starting next season.

As per the aforementioned MD, the Blanquivermells board have agreed to fork over a club-record €15 million to bring the South American to La Liga this summer.

A deal is all but in place between the parties, with Rodríguez expected to undergo an imminent medical, ahead of putting pen to paper on a five-year contract in Girona.

Conor Laird | GSFN