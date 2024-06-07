Girona set sights on Tenerife star Juan Soriano

The powers that be at La Liga outfit Girona have turned their attentions towards Tenerife, amid their ongoing search for summer reinforcements.

That’s according to transfer insider Matteo Moretto of Relevo, who points towards Juan Soriano as having made his way onto the radar of the Blanquivermells.

Soriano, for his part, is a highly-regarded 26-year-old goalkeeper.

The Spaniard is fresh off a fine campaign in La Liga 2, which saw him feature in all but two of the aforementioned Tenerife’s outings, en route to a mid-table finish.

And such endeavours, evidently, proved enough to pique the attentions of one of Spanish football’s standout clubs.

As per Matteo Moretto:

‘Girona are closely following Juan Soriano, Tenerife goalkeeper.’

The brass at the Estadi Montilivi are understood to be on the lookout for reinforcements between the posts with a view to next season.

And Soriano, it would appear, has emerged as a leading candidate.

Conor Laird | GSFN