Girona Send in Second Offer for Talented Lazio Striker

Girona have reportedly sent in a second offer for Valentin Castellanos as they push to find an agreement for the Lazio striker.

The Spanish side, part of the City Group, are on the hunt for a new centre forward this summer as they prepare to sell Artem Dovbyk, who has attracted the attention of various clubs across Europe including Napoli.

More Stories / Lazio Transfer News

Girona Send in Second Offer for Talented Lazio Striker

13 Jun 2024, 5:00

Lazio Prepare to Send in Offer for Hatayspor Talent

12 Jun 2024, 6:00

Official: Lazio Sell Luis Alberto to Al-Duhail

12 Jun 2024, 5:00

In recent days, Girona emerged to send in their first offer to Lazio for Castellanos, proposing a deal worth €12 million plus €3 million in add-ons for the Argentine forward, who netted six goals and provided five assists in his debut season in the Italian capital.

As reported by Il Messaggero (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), Girona haven’t given up on Castellanos and have sent a new offer to Lazio, offering around €15 million plus add-ons for the 25-year-old.

The Biancocelesti again rejected the proposal, asking for at least €20 million. The club are not particularly keen on a sale, believing him to be a talented striker who could grow into a star in the Italian capital.