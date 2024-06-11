Girona Send in Offer for Promising Lazio Striker

Girona haven’t forgotten about Valentin Castellanos and have sent in an offer to Lazio to try and bring back the striker this summer.

The Argentinian forward spent the 2022-23 season on loan with the Spanish side whilst on loan from New York City FC, where he impressed with 14 goals across 37 matches, earning him a €15 million move to the Italian capital last summer.

Castellanos showed a number of positives in his debut season with Lazio, picking up six goals and five assists in 46 games, and many fans are hoping to see him displace Ciro Immobile in the starting lineup moving into the new campaign.

As reported by Il Messaggero (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), Girona are expecting to sell Artem Dovbyk this summer after his positive season in La Liga, putting them in the market for a new striker. They’ve set their sights on Castellanos, interested in bringing him back to the club.

The Spanish outfit have sent in an offer to Lazio worth around €12 million plus €3 million in add-ons for the 25-year-old, which will not be accepted. The Roman side are convinced that the Argentine striker is an important part of the project moving forward and aren’t interested in selling this summer.