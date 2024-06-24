Girona seal Abel Ruiz deal, and why the transfer spells good news for Barcelona

La Liga outfit Girona are on the verge of closing a deal for a fresh addition to the club’s attacking ranks.

That’s according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, who points towards Abel Ruiz as the player in question.

Frontman Ruiz, for his part, has been tipped to take his talents to his home country of Spain for several weeks now.

As much comes with the Girona brass in search of reinforcements in the final third, ahead of the club’s first-ever Champions League campaign in 2024/25.

Negotiations, in turn, have long been kicked into gear with SC Braga, over the terms of a summer deal.

And, as per the aforementioned Fabrizio Romano, precisely that now appears to be on the cards, amid claims of Ruiz preparing to undergo a medical at the Estadi Montilivi this week.

Abel Ruiz will undergo medical and sign for Girona this week, deal confirmed.

And the move, upon completion, will not only benefit Girona.

So too will it the Blanquivermells’ Catalan neighbours Barcelona.

Ruiz spent the early years of his career making his way through the famed La Masia academy at Barca, before being sold to Braga in the summer of 2020.

As part of the deal, the Blaugrana secured for themselves a sell-on clause, understood to have come in around the 10% mark.

As per Diario Sport, as much would see the Camp Nou board boosted by way of a sum in the region of €1 million.

Conor Laird | GSFN