Girona to Roubaix: Jack Thompson’s 1,250-Kilometer Ride

Jack Thompson, known by many as Ultra Jack, is not a stranger to epic feats and long stretches of time spent on the saddle. The 36-year-old is a major proponent of mental health and is open about his own struggles, talking honestly about how cycling, specifically endurance cycling, helps him with his inner battles.

Over the past several years, he’s completed numerous endurance challenges and set dozens of records in the category. Thompson, originally from Perth, Australia, started cycling during his teenage years, but rather than pursuing professional cycling, he focused on ultra-cycling, completing events like the Transcontinental Race in Europe and the Himalayan Expedition. In 2019, the Aussie completed The Grand Tours Everesting Project, tackling challenging locations like Passo Stelvio and Col de la Bonette. And in 2020, he set a Guinness World Record for the most kilometers ridden unsupported in a week, covering 3,505 km in Valencia, Spain.

More recently in 2023, the Specialized-sponsored athlete took on Japan’s infamous Cannonball Route, riding from Osaka to Tokyo. He aimed to cover the 520-kilometer route (323 miles) with 4,206 meters (13,800 feet) of climbing in less than 19 hours. He did it in 18 hours and 28 minutes.

His first FKT attempt of 2024 comes in May, Spain’s 775 km de Camino de Santiago—a network of pilgrimages leading to the shrine of the apostle James in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, Spain. As he was preparing for this big goal, he decided that a multi-day training ride was in order. And why not pair it with one of his favorite races Paris-Roubaix? Something that’s been on his list for years. “My coach and I worked out that I needed one big training block before then,” said Thompson.

“My creative mind got working, and given that my bike of choice is Specialized’s endurance-focused Roubaix SL8. I figured it was the perfect opportunity to take the bike on a proper outing and hit two birds with one stone: watching Paris-Roubaix and logging a large training block across five days.”

So he did it. He rode a total of 1,250 km (777 miles) from his home in Girona, Spain, to Roubaix, France, to watch one of the most prestigious cycling races in the world. The trip took five days and saw him arrive in Roubaix this past Tuesday, with plenty of time to recover and relax ahead of the big weekend.

Courtesy of Jack Thompson

Gear and Nutrition

Thompson rode a 56cm Roubaix SL8 with future shock technology, a SRAM groupset, and 35mm Specialized Mondo tires on Roval Rapide wheels. “For long days back to back, the future shock is a game changer. It just removes all of the buzz out of the road,” he said. “I wanted to test the deeper rims in the crosswinds before the next record attempt. The only quirks were the 165mm cranks I use to open up my hips!”

The Aussie also sported his SL8 with various bags: an Aeroe rear rack, a Camelback saddlebag, a Cyclite frame bag, a Tailfin top tube bag, and a small handlebar bag.

As for nutrition, he took a range of GU products with him and treated these as his rocket fuel. “I can’t carry all my food with me, so I saved these for moments I really needed the extra boost. Be it a steep hilly section or a long stretch of headwind,” Thompson told Bicycling. “I bought most of my fuel en route, and I found myself eating higher-fat food, such as croissants, cheese, and nut bars, just because of the prolonged energy they provide over and above simple carbs.”

The Ride: Girona to Roubaix

Last Friday, leaving Girona in northeastern Spain, Thompson started the trek, logging an average of 250 km each day and gaining around 2,000 meters of elevation before arriving in Roubaix this past Monday. His longest day was 267 km and with 4,200 meters of elevation. The ride time each day was between 8 and 9.5 hours. “I’d stop once for a coffee at around 100 km in and a second time for lunch at around 160 km mark.”

He planned the route using Komoot and didn’t give much thought to where he’d stop or what he’d encounter. Each day was a bit of a surprise.

Day 1 - “Bomber day on the pedals. Great winds in the morning and balmy conditions. Arrived just before sundown 👌🏽 Quick trip to LIDL for treats and straight to the local kebab shop 🔥,” he wrote on his Strava log after day one.

Courtesy of Jack Thompson

He didn’t pedal the entire route solo. “I had a good mate and fellow Aussie, Sam Munday, join me for the first day and a half. He then had to swing back south and head to work. I enjoyed the camaraderie of riding together and look forward to another trip together soon.”

Day 2 - On night two, Thompson stayed at a guesthouse with some lovely French people. They had a fire going, and it was just what he needed after a cold, wet day on the bike.“Day 2 was grippy, 256km and 4,200m vert, @sammymunday and I woke to mist and drizzle as we set of North,” he wrote on his Strava log.

Courtesy of Jack Thompson

“Temperatures plummeted as we summited the first berg of the day, and the banter went quiet as we shivered our way down to the 60km mark and our planned brew stop for the morning 🥶 🥐 ☕️ Fuelled up on pastries, we cracked on through some amazing landscapes, the sun finally shining, weaving up into small mountain towns.”

Courtesy of Jack Thompson

Day 3 - On the third day, Thompson faced “thunderstorms galore and good dashing of hail. It was fortunate that at least the wind was blowing in the right direction 👌🏽👌🏽 Fueled up on local cheese and a fresh croissant for breakfast, the theme of today was long and rolling roads. The bright yellow fields juxtaposed against the dark sky made for some incredible landscapes along the way.”

Courtesy of Jack Thompson

Once done with the day’s ride, he remembered it was Easter Sunday, and nothing was open. “I couldn’t get food anywhere. I was lucky I’d taken enough from the previous day. My accommodation was in a tiny village, and in full desperation mode, I rode an extra 22 km to McDonald’s, stuffed my backpack with burgers, and enjoyed a solo (albeit pretty greasy) dinner in bed. The following morning, I had burgers for breakfast from the night before.”

Day 4 - “Some of the throughout France are amazing, and on day four, I rode along canals for 150 km. It was so good! I also stumbled across Chateau de Fontainebleau, which was spectacular. I awkwardly asked someone to grab a photo, but I am so glad I did. Churches in small villages and the interaction with local people along the route were all highlights for me.”

Courtesy of Jack Thompson

Day 5 - The last day brought Thompson another 265 km from quaint, sleepy central France to the outskirts of Paris and its busy streets. “Crossing the border from France and into Belgium, I realized my adventure was almost complete. Feeling damp from a day of constant rain, a little tired, and excited for a warm shower, I reflected on the days prior and how much I’d enjoyed the simplicity of life that bike packing affords. The bike was caked in dirt, the sun finally came out for all but a few minutes, and I unclipped for the final time. I enjoyed that a lot!”

Spectating 2024 Paris-Roubaix

On Saturday, Thompson will ride the Granfondo event with the Specialized team and then watch the women’s race, followed by the men’s race on Sunday.

Ultra Jack got what he wanted out of this trek to Roubaix. “I enjoy that bikepacking brings us to our most simple form as humans. All we have to think about is getting from A to B, what and where we will eat and sleep. Nobody knows us, what we’re doing, or where we’re going, and the stresses of everyday life disappear.”

“It’s not ‘survival mode,’” he added. It’s ‘life simplified,’ and I love that. Small interactions with others, be it a passing smile or a wave, feel so much more significant when traveling, and that’s something we often take for granted.”



