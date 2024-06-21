Girona at risk of missing out on club-record signing, club unhappy with agent demands

Girona have been making moves early ahead of the summer transfer window. They’ve already renewed several players, while also tying up the signing of Ladislav Krejci from Sparta Prague. They’re also close to agreeing a deal for Abel Ruiz, although one player that looks less likely to arrive is Luciano Rodriguez.

Girona agreed a deal worth €15m with Uruguayan side Liverpool FC Montevideo, and the 20-year-old appeared keen on the move to Montilivi. However, a major snag has been hit, with Sport 890 (via ED) reporting that Rodriguez’s agents have demanded an “excessive” bonus to close the deal, which Girona are not prepared to pay.

As a result, talks have broken down, and Girona are already looking at other attacking options. If a deal is truly over, it could be a very bitter pill for Rodriguez to swallow, as his hopes of moving to Europe – and to a Champions League club no less – would be dead in the water for the time being.