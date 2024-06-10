Girona have offer rejected for creative midfielder by La Liga rivals

Girona are looking to restock their ranks this summer, with a number of departures expected from this year’s line-up. Arguably none more crucial than Aleix Garcia and potentially Ivan Martin in their midfield. One of the targets they have identified to replace them is Osasuna starlet Aimar Oroz.

According to Diario de Navarra, as carried by MD, Girona have had a €6m bid turned down for Oroz. Los Rojillo have the 22-year-old tied down until 2026, and he has a release clause of €28m. The Catalan side will not come close to that figure, with their maximum spending limit for a player outlined at €12-15m. Osasuna are happy with Oroz, and see him as a key player to lead the team forward under Vicente Moreno.

After bursting onto the scene early on Oroz has since solidified his spot as a starter and taken on the number 10 shirt. Yet his influence on games has not been what it was this season, and just three goal contributions all year speak to a campaign that was below the trajectory he had been on last year. Nevertheless, the high regard that Osasuna and clearly Girona have for him show that he is on the right track.