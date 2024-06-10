Girona knocked back in opening offer for Osasuna star

The powers that be at Girona have seen an opening bid for a key member of the midfield ranks at La Liga rivals Osasuna firmly rebuffed.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, citing Diario de Navarra, who point towards Aimar Oroz as the subject of the proposal in question.

Oroz, for his part, is fresh off another fine campaign in Pamplona, which saw him play a central role in the engine room ranks of the since-departed Jagoba Arrasate.

All told, the 22-year-old racked up 33 league appearances, notching two goals and an assist along the way.

And such exploits, it is understood, have piqued the attentions of the brass at the aforementioned Girona.

Eager to add further depth to his side’s ranks in the middle of the park ahead of their venture into next season’s Champions League, Blanquivermells boss Míchel has directly requested Oroz’s signing.

The Catalans, in turn, late last week moved forward with an opening offer, understood to have come in the region of €6 million.

The proposal, however, was rejected without so much as a 2nd thought by Osasuna, who are working to tie the club’s youth product down to a new contract.

