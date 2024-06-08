Girona goal machine confirms Serie A transfer offer

Girona striker Artem Dovbyk has admitted he is considering leaving the club this summer.

The Ukrainian international spearheaded Girona’s first ever UEFA Champions League qualification as they ended the La Liga campaign in third place.

He also ended the ’15 year curse’ by becoming the first non-Barcelona or Real Madrid player to win the Pichichi Trophy in 15 years after scoring 24 league goals.

His current contract at Girona runs until 2028 and Girona will only sell him if a transfer is forced upon them.

Despite his ongoing importance to Girona, Dovbyk hinted at transfer interest arriving from an unnamed Italian club, as his future remains undecided.

“Yes, my agent has spoken with Italian clubs”, as per reports from Diario AS.

Girona will demand a minimum transfer fee of around €35m for the 26-year-old with Atletico Madrid also tracking him.

No call on his future will be made until after Euro 2024 with Ukraine starting their campaign against Romania on June 17.