Girona will face RCD Mallorca in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals

Girona will face RCD Mallorca in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey. The match will take place in Son Moix on 23, 24 or 25 January (date and time to be confirmed).

This is the fifth round of the Copa del Rey 2023-2024 in which the red and whites are participating. In the first round, Michel's men beat San Roque de Lepe 1-2 with goals from Valery and Savinho. In the second, against Orihuela, the team won 2-5 with goals from Pablo Torre, Stuani (2), Portu and Valery. In the last 32, the Montilivi side beat Elche 2-0 with goals from Daley Blind and Yan Couto. And, in the last match played so far, in the round of 16 at Montilivi, the red and white team beat Rayo Vallecano 3-1 with goals from Stuani (2) and Blind.