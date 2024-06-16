Girona express strong interest in Barcelona captain – report

Sergi Roberto’s continuity in Barcelona appeared certain at one point this year, especially with Xavi backing the captain and seeing serious value in his versatility.

The managerial change, however, came as an unexpected development and threw the Spaniard’s future into doubt once more. After all, it is clear that the manager will have superior options in most, if not all positions that Robert plies his trade in.

At 32 years of age, the La Masia graduate has good experience on his profile and has unsurprisingly attracted interest from clubs across the globe. With his contract running out this month, his dilemma is compounded.

Girona are interested

As revealed in a recent report from SPORT, Girona have their eyes on the Barcelona captain. Having qualified for the UEFA Champions League after a memorable season, Michel’s side is expanding their squad and sees Roberto as a valuable addition.

Sergi Roberto has several offers on the table. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

The Catalan side are likely to sign Oriol Romeu back from Barcelona next month, and Roberto’s concurrent signing will fetch them two able players in midfield who offer dynamic profiles.

Girona, however, are not the only party interested. Porto and Valencia are some of the other clubs to have enquired about his situation and who would be interested in his signing this summer.

Roberto wants to stay

Roberto has always been one to place the club over his personal interests and thus wishes to stay at the club of his dreams for one more year as he is confident he has what it takes to impress the new manager.

He is currently waiting for a concrete offer from the administration, but with such interest lurking in the market, it remains to be seen how long he will keep the offers at bay.

Deco and Co. sent the captain a renewal proposal earlier this year but admitted to his entourage that it was subject to the salary margin Barcelona are permitted. This means the coming weeks will be critical in deciding if the club tables an offer and Roberto stays.