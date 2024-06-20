Girona’s done deal for club record signing to collapse at the last minute

La Liga outfit Girona have on Thursday been dealt a monumental blow on the transfer front.

This comes amid the understanding that the club’s deal for Uruguayan sensation Luciano Rodríguez has, at the very last, fallen through.

The name of attacker Rodríguez has of course positioned itself front and centre in the headlines in Catalunya for several weeks now.

As much comes after it was revealed that the Girona brass were ready to smash their club transfer record, to bring the 20-year-old to the Estadi Montilivi.

A deal was sewn up with Liverpool Montevideo, the player’s club, with the terms of a contract having also been drawn up between club and player.

As per a report from Mundo Deportivo, however, just when it appeared as though the move was set to be made official, it has instead hit a brick wall.

The issue, it is claimed, ‘lies in the transfer bonus that the Brazilian representation agency Talents Sports are demanding’.

With neither Girona nor Liverpool willing to cough up the evidently exorbitant sum being asked for by Rodríguez’s representatives, the gifted wide-man has been informed that the transfer is, as things stand, off.

Conor Laird | GSFN