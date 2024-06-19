Girona close to finalising €8m deal that could pave way for Artem Dovbyk departure

The transfer window is Spain does not open for another 12 days, but Girona are already closing in on their third deal. Ladislav Krejci has already signed, Luciano Rodriguez is to arrive after his participation for Uruguay at the Copa America ends, while the latest to be heading to Montilivi is Abel Ruiz.

According to Marca, Girona are in advanced negotiations with Braga over a deal for Ruiz, which would be worth €8m – a player from the Catalans could also be included as part of the operation. The 24-year-old would arrive to reinforce the striker department, which already boasts Artem Dovbyk and Cristhian Stuani.

Ruiz’s impending arrival could be good news for clubs interested in signing Dovbyk this summer, one of which is Atletico Madrid. The former Spain U21 international could be perceived as his replacement – Dovbyk has a €40m release clause.

It remains to be seen whether Dovbyk does end up moving away from Girona, although all that matters for now is that another quality player is being added to Michel Sanchez’s squad for next season.