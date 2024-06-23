Girona chief speaks out on plans for Atlético target Artem Dovbyk

Girona director Quique Cárcel has provided an update on the future of star striker and Atlético Madrid target Artem Dovbyk.

The name of frontman Dovbyk has of course taken its place front and centre in the headlines in Spain’s capital for several weeks now.

This comes amid the widespread understanding that the Ukrainian international has been identified as the chief target on the part of the aforementioned Atlético to reinforce the club’s attacking ranks.

Dovbyk is for his part fresh off a stellar individual campaign, which saw the 27-year-old top the Pichichi charts with a haul of 24 goals.

With the respective futures of Atlético pair Álvaro Morata and Ángel Correa up in the air with a view to next season, the time is therefore considered as right to go all out for Dovbyk.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, it therefore came as little surprise when the subject of his side’s star striker’s future was put to Girona sporting director Quique Cárcel.

And, during an interview with Diario de Girona (as cited by Mundo Deportivo), Cárcel went on to confirm that, though the Catalans do not intend to deprive themselves of Dovbyk’s talents for next season, should his release clause be triggered, they will be left with no say in the matter:

“We don’t have to buy to sell, we have to buy to consolidate the project. I don’t want to sell Dovbyk. but if they pay 40 million you can’t do anything. He has to be sold.”

Conor Laird | GSFN