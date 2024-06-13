Girona captain Aleix Garcia headed to Bayer Leverkusen but first two signings over the line

Girona are set to lose captain Aleix Garcia this summer, with Bayer Leverkusen his destination. The Spain international will join his compatriot Xabi Alonso, after two stellar seasons in North Catalonia.

Garcia, 26, was heavily linked to Barcelona in the winter, and West Ham had emerged as competition for Leverkusen, but it looks as if die Werkself have got the deal over the line. MD report that Leverkusen will pay €18m for him, although it could end up being slightly more depending on variables.

It will be the record sale for Girona, but his loss will be enormous for Michel Sanchez to compensate. Garcia was the orchestrator for the Blanc-i-Vermells. Having traveled to Germany, he will undergo a medical and be presented in the coming days.

🔴⚫️🩺 Aleix Garcia, in Leverkusen for medical tests as new Bayer 04 player. 🎥 BILDpic.twitter.com/QfXn3lcFw0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2024

Girona are not resting on their laurels though. As per Sport, they have closed the signing of exciting Uruguayan forward Luciano Rodriguez. The 20-year-old will sign a long-term seal with Girona, with Liverpool de Montevideo receiving around €15m for him. He generally operates on the right, but could replace Savio on the left.

At the back, Sparta Prague captain and star Ladislav Krejci is set to arrive for just over €10m. The goalscoring centre-half has also played in midfield at times, and will strengthen a backline that still conceded more than a goal a game last season.