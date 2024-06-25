Girona and Athletic Club go head-to-head to sign exciting 22-year-old midfield talent

One player to keep an eye on during the first few weeks of the summer transfer window will be Aimar Oroz, whose future as Osasuna looks far from assured. The 22-year-old midfielder is attracting strong interest from across Spain, but in particular from two clubs: Girona and Athletic Club.

In recent weeks, both clubs have submitted bids. Girona offered €6m and €9m, whereas Athletic tabled €10m. However, all of these were rejected, and Diario AS have reported that Osasuna’s asking price, €15m, is unwavering.

At this stage, Athletic are more likely to sign Aimar, although they are unwilling to budge from their €10m offer. They believe it to be good enough, and their sporting department is unwilling to make any more big-money moves, having already signed Alvaro Djalo for €20.5m (including add-ons).

It remains to be seen whether Girona or Athletic Club come back to the table in the coming weeks. For now, Osasuna appeared relaxed about keeping Aimar.