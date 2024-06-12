Girona have already sealed their first two summer signings

Girona have already sealed their first two summer signings

The powers that be at La Liga outfit Girona have already tied up deals for the club’s first two signings of the summer transfer window.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who have on Wednesday provided the latest on developments behind the scenes in Catalunya.

Ahead of a first-ever season in the Champions League next time out, the Estadi Montilivi brass have long kicked into gear efforts to add some much-needed depth to the squad at the disposal of boss Míchel.

And as much, it is understood, have already given rise to completed deals for a pair of leading targets.

As per MD, Girona are all set to sign both Luciano Rodríguez and Ladislav Krejčí.

The pair have taken their respective places front and centre in the chatter surrounding the Blanquivermells over recent weeks, amid confirmation of both being earmarked as ideal additions for next season.

Rodríguez, for his part, is a gifted attacker currently plying his trade in his home country of Uruguay, whilst Krejčí is a versatile defender/midfielder on the books of Sparta Prague.

Combined, the operations are expected to set Girona back a sum in the region of €25 million, with official announcements regarding both considered as imminent.

Conor Laird | GSFN