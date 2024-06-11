Giron beats Murray 6-3, 6-4 in 1st round of Stuttgart Open, Berrettini advances

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Marcos Giron earned his first win against a current or former No. 1 when he beat Andy Murray 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the grass-court Stuttgart Open on Tuesday.

The 54th-ranked Giron hit seven aces, saved the three break points he faced and took two of his five opportunities to win in 75 minutes. The American will next play Jack Draper.

The 37-year-old Murray, a former No. 1, will drop out of the top 100 for the first time since January 2022 on Monday after his 11th tour-level loss of the year.

The Scottish player won the Wimbledon singles title in 2013 and 2016.

Two-time Stuttgart champion Matteo Berrettini defeated Roman Safiullin 7-6 (8), 5-7, 7-5 earlier Tuesday.

