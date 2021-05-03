Giro d'Italia teams 2021: Full list of remaining riders

John MacLeary
·6 min read
Caleb Ewan (left to right, clockwise), Mikel Landa,&#xa0;Fran&#xe7;ois Bidard and&#xa0;Pavel Sivakov -&#xa0;Giro d&#39;Italia teams 2021: Full list of remaining riders - GETTY IMAGES
Caleb Ewan (left to right, clockwise), Mikel Landa, François Bidard and Pavel Sivakov - Giro d'Italia teams 2021: Full list of remaining riders - GETTY IMAGES

As with all WorldTour races, each of the 19 teams that make up the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invitation and in the case of the Giro d'Italia, all teams are contracted to race the year's first grand tour.

In addition to the WorldTeams, Alpecin-Fenix qualified as the No 1 ranked ProTeam from 2020 while race organisers RCS handed wild card entries to Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, Bardiani-CSF-Faizane and Eolo-Kometa.

The first rider to abandon was Krists Neilands (Israel Start-up Nation) who was unable to make the start line for stage two after the Latvian broke his collarbone while riding to his team hotel following stage one.

Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), one of the overall contenders, left the race by ambulance after the Basque was involved a high-speed crash during stage five in which he broke his collarbone and multiple ribs. François Bidard (Ag2r-Citroën), who was involved in the same crash, managed to limp over the line before later that evening his team confirmed he had fractured his left clavicle and would not continue. Likewise Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) did not start stage seven after it was revealed that he had sustained a concussion in the fall

Another rider that crashed during a chaotic fifth stage was Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) who injured his shoulder after coming off his bike on the approach to the finishing town of Cattolica. The Russian completed the stage, but hours later his team announced he had abandoned.

Manuel Belletti (Eolo-Kometa) withdrew from the race midway through stage six, the Italian getting off his bike just days after crashing heavily. Although Domenico Pozzovivo (Qhubeka-Assos) was able to complete the stage following a crash, the Italian did not start the following day.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) abandoned around 30km into stage eight. The following day, Ewan's team-mate Tomasz Marczynski did not start with his team saying he was struggling with some post-Covid symptoms.

Matej Mohoric was the second Bahrain Victorious rider to leave the race by ambulance after the Slovenian crashed on a descent during stage nine. Neither Clément Champoussin (Ag2r-Citroën) or Jasper De Buyst (Lotto-Soudal) were unable to complete the penultimate stage before the first rest day with both teams having already lost riders.

UCI WorldTeams

Ag2r-Citroën (Fra): Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra), Tony Gallopin (Fra), Alexis Gougeard (Fra), Lawrence Naesen (Bel), Andrea Vendrame (Ita), Larry Warbasse (US).
Abandoned: François Bidard (Fra, DNS stage six), Clément Champoussin (Fra – neo-pro, DNF stage six).

Astana-Premier Tech (Kaz): Samuele Battistella (Ita, neo-pro), Fabio Felline (Ita), Gorka Izagirre (Spa), Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz, neo-pro), Luis León Sánchez (Spa), Matteo Sobrero (Ita, neo-pro), Harold Tejada (Col, neo-pro), Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus).

Bahrain Victorious (Brn): Yukiya Arashiro (Jap), Pello Bilbao (Spa), Damiano Caruso (Ita), Gino Mäder (Swi), Jan Tratnik (Slo), Rafael Valls (Spa).
Abandoned: Mikel Landa (Spa, DNF stage five), Matej Mohoric (Slo, DNF stage nine).

BikeExchange (Aus): Michael Hepburn (Aus), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den), Tanel Kangert (Est), Cameron Meyer (Aus), Mikel Nieve (Spa), Nick Schultz (Aus), Callum Scotson (Aus), Simon Yates (GB).

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger): Giovanni Aleotti (Ita, neo-pro), Cesare Benedetti (Ita), Maciej Bodnar (Pol), Emanuel Buchmann (Ger), Matteo Fabbro (Ita), Felix Grosschartner (Aut), Daniel Oss (Ita), Peter Sagan (Svk).

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra): Natnael Berhane (Eri), Simone Consonni (Ita), Nicolas Edet (Fra), Victor Lafay (Fra), Rémy Rochas (Fra), Fabio Sabatini (Ita), Elia Viviani (Ita), Attilio Viviani (Ita, neo-pro).

Deceuninck-Quick Step (Bel): Joao Almeida (Por), Rémi Cavagna (Fra), Remco Evenepoel (Bel), Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den), Iljo Keisse (Bel), James Knox (GB), Fausto Masnada (Ita), Pieter Serry (Bel).

DSM (Ger): Nikias Arndt (Ger), Romain Bardet (Fra), Nico Denz (Ger), Chris Hamilton (Aus), Jai Hindley (Aus), Max Kanter (Ger), Nicholas Roche (Irl), Michael Storer (Aus).

EF Education-Nippo (US): Alberto Bettiol (Ita), Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu), Simon Carr (GB, neo-pro), Hugh Carthy (GB), Ruben Guerreiro (Por), Jens Keukeleire (Bel), Julius van den Berg (Hol), Tejay van Garderen (US).

Groupama-FDJ (Fra): Matteo Badilatti (Swi), Antione Duchesne (Can), Simon Guglielmi (Fra, neo-pro), Rudy Molard (Fra), Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi), Romain Seigle (Fra), Attila Valter (Hun, neo-pro), Lars van den Berg (Hol, neo-pro).

Ineos Grenadiers (GB): Egan Bernal (Col), Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa), Filippo Ganna (Ita), Daniel Martínez (Col), Gianni Moscon (Ita), Jhonatan Narváez (Ecu), Salvatore Puccio (Ita).
Abandoned: Pavel Sivakov (Rus, DNS stage six).

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux (Bel): Quinten Hermans (Bel, neo-pro), Jan Hirt (Cze), Wesley Kreder (Hol), Riccardo Minali (Ita), Andrea Pasqualon (Ita), Simone Petilli (Ita), Rein Taaramae (Est), Taco van der Hoorn (Hol).

Israel Start-up Nation (Isr): Patrick Bevin (Aus), Matthias Brändle (Aut), Davide Cimolai (Ita), Alessandro De Marchi (Ita), Alex Dowsett (GB), Dan Martin (Irl), Guy Niv (Isr).
Abandoned: Krists Neilands (Lat, DNS stage two).

Jumbo-Visma (Hol): Edoardo Affini (Ita), George Bennett (NZ), Koen Bouwman (Hol), David Dekker (Hol, neo-pro), Tobias Foss (Nor, neo-pro), Dylan Groenewegen (Hol), Paul Martens (Ger), Jos van Emden (Hol).

Lotto-Soudal (Bel): Thomas De Gendt (Bel), Kobe Goossens (Bel, neo-pro), Roger Kluge (Ger), Stefano Oldani (Ita, neo-pro), Harm Vanhoucke (Bel).
Abandoned: Caleb Ewan (Aus, DNF stage eight), Tomasz Marczynski (Pol, DNS stage nine), Jasper De Buyst (Bel, DNS stage nine).

Movistar (Spa): Dario Cataldo (Spa), Matteo Jorgenson (US, neo-pro), Nelson Oliveira (Por), Antonio Pedrero (Spa), Einer Rubio (Col, neo-pro), Marc Soler (Spa), Albert Torres (Spa), Davide Villella (Ita).

Qhubeka-Assos (SA): Victor Campenaerts (Bel), Kilian Frankiny (Swi), Bert-Jan Lindeman (Hol), Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita), Mauro Schmid (Swi, neo-pro), Max Walscheid (Ger), Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol).
Abandoned: Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita, DNS stage seven).

Trek-Segafredo (US): Gianluca Brambilla (Ita), Giulio Ciccone (Ita), Koen de Kort (Hol), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri), Bauke Mollema (Hol), Jacopo Mosca (Ita), Matteo Moschetti (Ita), Vincenzo Nibali (Ita).

UAE Team Emirates (UAE): Valerio Conti (Ita), Alessandro Covi (Ita, neo-pro), Davide Formolo (Ita), Fernando Gaviria (Col), Juan Sebastián Molano (Col), Maximiliano Richeze (Arg), Diego Ulissi (Ita).
Abandoned: Joe Dombrowski (US, DNS stage six).

UCI ProTeams

Alpecin-Fenix (Bel): Dries De Bondt (Bel), Jimmy Janssens (Bel), Alexander Krieger (Ger), Senne Leysen (Bel), Tim Merlier (Bel), Oscar Riesebeek (Hol), Gianni Vermeersch (Bel), Louis Vervaeke (Bel).

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec (Ita): Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu), Simon Pellaud (Swi), Andrii Ponomar (Ukr), Simone Ravanelli (Ita), Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg), Filippo Tagliani (Ita), Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri), Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita).

Bardiani-CSF-Faizane (Ita): Enrico Battaglin (Ita), Giovanni Carboni (Ita), Filippo Fiorelli (Ita), Davide Gabburo (Ita), Umberto Marengo (Ita), Giovanni Visconti (Ita), Filippo Zana (Ita), Samuele Zoccarato (Ita).

Eolo-Kometa (Ita): Vincenzo Albanese (Ita), Mark Christian (GB), Marton Dina (Hun), Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita), Francesco Gavazzi (Ita), Edward Ravasi (Ita), Samuele Rivi (Ita).
Abandoned: Manuel Belletti (Ita, DNF stage six).

  • DNF: Did not finish; DNS: Did not start; DSQ: Disqualified; OTL: Outside time limit

Recommended Stories

  • Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight in doubt as Deontay Wilder wins legal case

    Anthony Joshua's mega-fight with Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight title is at risk of being cancelled after Deontay Wilder won his civil arbitration case for a trilogy fight with Fury. The ruling from the US judge Daniel Weinstein says Fury must fight Wilder for a third time by September 15. It came just 24 hours after Fury had posted on his social media channels that an all-British blockbuster fight between him and Joshua was close to completion for August 14 in Saudi Arabia - but the decision threatens the fight going forward. Fury's team must now settle with Wilder - which could be a huge step aside deal involving potentially millions of dollars for the American - with the legal teams representing Wilder capable of issuing proceedings and setting injunctions involving the television companies involved and the sanctioning bodies which control the four belts. Fury and Wilder have been deep in an arbitration case for several months with Wilder's team insisting Fury would have to honour a clause in their contract for a third fight with the Alabaman, against whom Fury won the WBC heavyweight title in February 2020 in Las Vegas.

  • NBA rookie rankings: Anthony Edwards finishes season at the top

    Edwards dropped 42 points on May 5 and silenced any doubt as to who should win Rookie of the Year.

  • Tennis-Federer gets Serena's vote in GOAT debate

    Rafa Nadal picked up a record-extending 13th French Open title in October to join Federer at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners with 20 titles, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the 'Big Three' at 33, is on 18. The 39-year-old Federer is this week playing only his second tournament since returning to the Tour in March after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to two knee operations. "I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer," Williams, who turns 40 in September, told reporters at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Monday.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers and Warriors set for play-in matchup

    The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.

  • Arbitrator rules Tyson Fury owes Deontay Wilder a third fight by Sept. 15

    The arbitrator, retired Judge Daniel Weinstein, granted an injunction request by Wilder to enforce a provision in his original contract with Fury for a third fight.

  • Why is there so much vitriol over Tim Tebow's potential Jaguars camp invite?

    It's a low-risk gamble, one NFL teams make all the time, and Tebow is opening himself up to possible embarrassment by doing it.

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks social justice & Bruce Lee, later Mark Haynes on the year of covering the Warriors

    Chris Haynes is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to discuss social justice, the Lakers' play-in chances and his relationship with Bruce Lee.

  • Albert Pujols was 'shocked' by Angels release, denies their bench player claims

    The Angels said that Albert Pujols didn't want to be a bench player, something he insisted Monday with the Dodgers simply wasn't true.

  • Tennis-Proud Swiatek adds top-10 ranking to her resume

    Swiatek, who turns 20 at the end of the month, demolished former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 on Sunday in Rome to win her first WTA 1000 title and climbed six spots to number nine in the world on Monday. "It is pretty crazy and I'm really proud of myself that I'm actually starting to be more consistent, because that was my goal from the beginning," Swiatek told reporters. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status in October when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992.

  • NBA betting: The 5 trends you need to know for the play-in tournament

    The NBA will hold its first-ever play-in tournament this week, and one of the games features LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers facing Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

  • UFC 262 bonuses: Charles Oliveira rewarded for KO of Michael Chandler

    Charles Oliveira not only won the lightweight championship on Saturday in the UFC 262 main event, he also banked an extra $75,000 for the second-round knockout win over Michael Chandler. UFC president Dana White announced the bonus winners during the UFC 262 Post-fight Press Conference at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Oliveira, Edson Barboza, Shane Burgos, and Christos Giagos were awarded bonuses for their efforts inside the octagon. Oliveira and Chandler met in the main event with the vacant 155-pound title on the line. Oliveira had Chandler in a compromising position on the ground early in the opening round, but Chandler scrambled free and nearly finished Oliveira after knocking him down with a punch. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira dropped Chandler with a left hand. Chandler got to his feet and tried to escape the danger, but Oliveira connected a few more times before the referee stepped in to stop the action. Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video Fight of the Night honors went to featherweights Barboza and Burgos. After a spirited first two rounds, Barboza landed a right hand to the temple of Burgos early in the third frame. Burgos had a delayed reaction to the punch and staggered back and fell to the canvas. Barboza followed and landed two more punches before the referee stepped in. Lightweight Christos Giagos kicked off the night of fights on the early preliminary fight card. He set the tone of the night when he locked on a brabo choke early in the second round to finish Sean Soriano.

  • Dustin Poirier reacts to Charles Oliveira winning UFC lightweight title

    Top ranked lightweight Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier reacted to Charles Oliveira capturing the 155-pound title at UFC 262 on Saturday. Oliveira was badly hurt by Michael Chandler in the first round of the main event title bout, but survived. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira landed a left hand that sent Chandler crashing to the canvas. Chandler quickly got back to his feet but Oliveira continued to connect until Chandler was back down on the ground and the referee had no choice but to intervene. Following Oliveira's career-defining moment, Poirier congratulated the newly crowned champion and also sent a message to the defeated Chandler. "Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows," Poirier posted on Twitter. Conor McGregor addresses Charles Oliveira, teases he’s next Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021 Oliveira's path to a UFC title was record setting. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. Poirier could have fought for the title, but the former interim champion opted to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas instead.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers still need help entering final day of regular season

    There is still plenty to figure out as the NBA regular season comes to an end.

  • Juantarius Bryant will try out for NFL teams after claiming he was tricked about Falcons opportunity

    Juantarius Bryant will get a shot to prove he belongs in the NFL after he said he was tricked

  • NBA MVP watch: Nikola Jokic did the most with less in earning top spot

    In the final MVP watch, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul make appearances but it wasn't enough to topple Nikola Jokic's dominance.

  • Shane Burgos issues statement after bizarre KO loss at UFC 262: ‘Disappointed is an understatement’

    A disappointed Shane Burgos opens up about his bizarre knockout loss to Edson Barboza at UFC 262.

  • Stephen Curry with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021

  • Lonzo Ball 'would love to' return to Pelicans next season as restricted free agency looms

    Both Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson hope the eldest Ball brother returns to New Orleans next season.

  • Horse racing-Controversial Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit barred from Belmont

    Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will not contend in next month's Belmont Stakes after the New York Racing Association (NYRA) temporarily suspended the horse and its famed trainer, Bob Baffert, on Monday following a failed drug test. Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, a banned substance, earlier this month after winning the first of the three legs of horse racing's Triple Crown series. The horse came up short at Saturday's Preakness Stakes, finishing third behind Midnight Bourbon and upset winner Rombauer.

  • Tennis-Beaten Djokovic hits right notes on clay in Rome

    The Serbian, who will turn 34 this week, came back from a set and a break down to beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in his rain-hit quarter-final on Saturday before returning to court later in the day to overcome Lorenzo Sonego. But he fell 7-5 1-6 6-3 to his great rival Nadal on Sunday. "I was happy to play him because of the fine-tuning for Roland Garros ... That doesn't get bigger of a challenge on clay than playing Rafa in finals," Djokovic told reporters, adding that he was very pleased with the fight he showed.