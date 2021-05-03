Giro d'Italia teams 2021: Full list of remaining riders

John MacLeary
Mikel Landa &#x002013; Giro d&#39;Italia teams 2021: Full list of riders following stage five - GETTY IMAGES
Mikel Landa – Giro d'Italia teams 2021: Full list of riders following stage five - GETTY IMAGES

Live: Updates from Thursday's stage six at the Giro d'Italia

As with all WorldTour races, each of the 19 teams that make up the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invitation and in the case of the Giro d'Italia, all teams are contracted to race the year's first grand tour.

In addition to the WorldTeams, Alpecin-Fenix qualified as the No 1 ranked ProTeam from 2020 while race organisers RCS handed wild card entries to Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, Bardiani-CSF-Faizane and Eolo-Kometa.

The first rider to abandon was Krists Neilands (Israel Start-up Nation) who was unable to make the start line for stage two after the Latvian broke his collarbone while riding to his team hotel following stage one.

Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), one of the overall contenders, left the race by ambulance after the Basque was involved a high-speed crash during stage five in which he broke his collarbone and multiple ribs. François Bidard (Ag2r-Citroën), who was involved in the same crash, managed to limp over the line before later that evening his team confirmed he had fractured his left clavicle and would not continue.

Another rider that crashed during a chaotic fifth stage was Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) who injured his shoulder after coming off his bike on the approach to the finishing town of Cattolica. The Russian completed the stage, but hours later his team announced he had abandoned.

Manuel Belletti (Eolo-Kometa) withdrew from the race midway through stage six, the Italian getting off his bike just days after crashing heavily.

UCI WorldTeams

Ag2r-Citroën (Fra): Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra), Clément Champoussin (Fra, neo-pro), Tony Gallopin (Fra), Alexis Gougeard (Fra), Lawrence Naesen (Bel), Andrea Vendrame (Ita), Larry Warbasse (US).
Abandoned: François Bidard (Fra, DNS stage six).

Astana-Premier Tech (Kaz): Samuele Battistella (Ita, neo-pro), Fabio Felline (Ita), Gorka Izagirre (Spa), Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz, neo-pro), Luis León Sánchez (Spa), Matteo Sobrero (Ita, neo-pro), Harold Tejada (Col, neo-pro), Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus).

Bahrain Victorious (Brn): Yukiya Arashiro (Jap), Pello Bilbao (Spa), Damiano Caruso (Ita), Gino Mäder (Swi), Matej Mohoric (Slo), Jan Tratnik (Slo), Rafael Valls (Spa).
Abandoned: Mikel Landa (Spa, DNF stage five).

BikeExchange (Aus): Michael Hepburn (Aus), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den), Tanel Kangert (Est), Cameron Meyer (Aus), Mikel Nieve (Spa), Nick Schultz (Aus), Callum Scotson (Aus), Simon Yates (GB).

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger): Giovanni Aleotti (Ita, neo-pro), Cesare Benedetti (Ita), Maciej Bodnar (Pol), Emanuel Buchmann (Ger), Matteo Fabbro (Ita), Felix Grosschartner (Aut), Daniel Oss (Ita), Peter Sagan (Svk).

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra): Natnael Berhane (Eri), Simone Consonni (Ita), Nicolas Edet (Fra), Victor Lafay (Fra), Rémy Rochas (Fra), Fabio Sabatini (Ita), Elia Viviani (Ita), Attilio Viviani (Ita, neo-pro).

Deceuninck-Quick Step (Bel): Joao Almeida (Por), Rémi Cavagna (Fra), Remco Evenepoel (Bel), Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den), Iljo Keisse (Bel), James Knox (GB), Fausto Masnada (Ita), Pieter Serry (Bel).

DSM (Ger): Nikias Arndt (Ger), Romain Bardet (Fra), Nico Denz (Ger), Chris Hamilton (Aus), Jai Hindley (Aus), Max Kanter (Ger), Nicholas Roche (Irl), Michael Storer (Aus).

EF Education-Nippo (US): Alberto Bettiol (Ita), Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu), Simon Carr (GB, neo-pro), Hugh Carthy (GB), Ruben Guerreiro (Por), Jens Keukeleire (Bel), Julius van den Berg (Hol), Tejay van Garderen (US).

Groupama-FDJ (Fra): Matteo Badilatti (Swi), Antione Duchesne (Can), Simon Guglielmi (Fra, neo-pro), Rudy Molard (Fra), Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi), Romain Seigle (Fra), Attila Valter (Hun, neo-pro), Lars van den Berg (Hol, neo-pro).

Ineos Grenadiers (GB): Egan Bernal (Col), Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa), Filippo Ganna (Ita), Daniel Martínez (Col), Gianni Moscon (Ita), Jhonatan Narváez (Ecu), Salvatore Puccio (Ita).
Abandoned: Pavel Sivakov (Rus, DNS stage six).

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux (Bel): Quinten Hermans (Bel, neo-pro), Jan Hirt (Cze), Wesley Kreder (Hol), Riccardo Minali (Ita), Andrea Pasqualon (Ita), Simone Petilli (Ita), Rein Taaramae (Est), Taco van der Hoorn (Hol).

Israel Start-up Nation (Isr): Patrick Bevin (Aus), Matthias Brändle (Aut), Davide Cimolai (Ita), Alessandro De Marchi (Ita), Alex Dowsett (GB), Dan Martin (Irl), Guy Niv (Isr).
Abandoned: Krists Neilands (Lat, DNS stage two)

Jumbo-Visma (Hol): Edoardo Affini (Ita), George Bennett (NZ), Koen Bouwman (Hol), David Dekker (Hol, neo-pro), Tobias Foss (Nor, neo-pro), Dylan Groenewegen (Hol), Paul Martens (Ger), Jos van Emden (Hol).

Lotto-Soudal (Bel): Jasper De Buyst (Bel), Thomas De Gendt (Bel), Caleb Ewan (Aus), Kobe Goossens (Bel, neo-pro), Roger Kluge (Ger), Tomasz Marczynski (Pol), Stefano Oldani (Ita, neo-pro), Harm Vanhoucke (Bel).

Movistar (Spa): Dario Cataldo (Spa), Matteo Jorgenson (US, neo-pro), Nelson Oliveira (Por), Antonio Pedrero (Spa), Einer Rubio (Col, neo-pro), Marc Soler (Spa), Albert Torres (Spa), Davide Villella (Ita).

Qhubeka-Assos (SA): Victor Campenaerts (Bel), Kilian Frankiny (Swi), Bert-Jan Lindeman (Hol), Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita), Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita), Mauro Schmid (Swi, neo-pro), Max Walscheid (Ger), Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol).

Trek-Segafredo (US): Gianluca Brambilla (Ita), Giulio Ciccone (Ita), Koen de Kort (Hol), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri), Bauke Mollema (Hol), Jacopo Mosca (Ita), Matteo Moschetti (Ita), Vincenzo Nibali (Ita).

UAE Team Emirates (UAE): Valerio Conti (Ita), Alessandro Covi (Ita, neo-pro), Joe Dombrowski (US), Davide Formolo (Ita), Fernando Gaviria (Col), Juan Sebastián Molano (Col), Maximiliano Richeze (Arg), Diego Ulissi (Ita).

UCI ProTeams

Alpecin-Fenix (Bel): Dries De Bondt (Bel), Jimmy Janssens (Bel), Alexander Krieger (Ger), Senne Leysen (Bel), Tim Merlier (Bel), Oscar Riesebeek (Hol), Gianni Vermeersch (Bel), Louis Vervaeke (Bel).

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec (Ita): Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu), Simon Pellaud (Swi), Andrii Ponomar (Ukr), Simone Ravanelli (Ita), Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg), Filippo Tagliani (Ita), Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri), Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita).

Bardiani-CSF-Faizane (Ita): Enrico Battaglin (Ita), Giovanni Carboni (Ita), Filippo Fiorelli (Ita), Davide Gabburo (Ita), Umberto Marengo (Ita), Giovanni Visconti (Ita), Filippo Zana (Ita), Samuele Zoccarato (Ita).

Eolo-Kometa (Ita): Vincenzo Albanese (Ita), Mark Christian (GB), Marton Dina (Hun), Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita), Francesco Gavazzi (Ita), Edward Ravasi (Ita), Samuele Rivi (Ita).
Abandoned: Manuel Belletti (Ita, DNF stage six).

  • DNF: Did not finish; DNS: Did not start; DSQ: Disqualified; OTL: Outside time limit

