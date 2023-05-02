Giro d'Italia start list 2023: Mark Cavendish, Geraint Thomas and Remco Evenepoel all confirmed

Giro d'Italia start list

Mark Cavendish is set to ride his seventh Giro d'Italia, with the British champion part of Astana Qazaqstan's eight-man squad for the Italian Grand Tour, which begins on Saturday.

The Manxman has won a stage at every Giro he has ridden in the past - winning 16 times in total - so Astana will be hoping that he can deliver again on the biggest stage. However, the Kazakh team do not appear to be taking a leadout train for Cavendish, so he will be forced to freelance on the sprint days.

He is yet to win a race in 2023 for his new team, but there will be opportunities for the fast men at the Giro. Astana are also taking Joe Dombrowski and Gianni Moscon.

Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart are the headliners of Ineos Grenadiers' Giro team, who go in with a multi-pronged general classification attack. The two former-Grand Tour winners (the 2018 Tour de France for Thomas, the 2020 Giro for Geoghegan Hart) are joined by Pavel Sivakov and Thymen Arensman, both of whom could be top-10 contenders too.

Filippo Ganna, the two-time world time trial champion, is present for the three individual time trials on the menu.

Of the two biggest contenders for the overall, Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič, only the former's Soudal Quick-Step team has formally announced its squad. Evenepoel takes the number one dossard in the absence of all of last year's top five.

Supporting the Vuelta a España champion will be a few of the same riders that helped him to the red jersey last summer: Louis Vervaeke, Ilan Van Wilder and Pieter Serry. They are joined by Czech rider Jan Hirt, who finished sixth at the Giro last year.

Another big team to confirm their lineup is Bora-Hansgrohe, who will be led by Aleksandr Vlasov, who finished fifth at last year's Tour de France. He's backed by Lennard Kämna, stage winner last year, and Bob Jungels.

Bahrain-Victorious are set to be led by Damiano Caruso (second in 2021), Santiago Buitrago (stage winner last year), and Jack Haig (third at the 2021 Vuelta a España), in an intriguing team.

Story continues

Eight men are allowed in each squad, with a mix of climbers, sprinters, general classification hopefuls and domestiques. Plus, with three time trials, there are rouleurs a plenty.

The other British riders who will be at the Corsa Rosa are Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost), Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ), Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), Charlie Quarterman (Corratec) and Stephen Williams (Israel-Premier Tech). There are 53 Italians on the start list at present.

Here are the confirmed and unconfirmed start lists for the 2023 Giro. Unconfirmed teams have an asterisk by them.

Giro d'Italia 2023 start list

Soudal Quick-Step

1 EVENEPOEL Remco (Bel)

2 BALLERINI Davide (Ita)

3 CATTANEO Mattia (Ita)

4 ČERNÝ Josef (Cze)

5 HIRT Jan (Cze)

6 SERRY Pieter (Bel)

7 VAN WILDER Ilan (Bel)

8 VERVAEKE Louis (Bel)

AG2R Citroën

11 VENDRAME Andrea (Ita)

12 CHEREL Mikaël (Fra)

13 BAUDIN Alex (Fra)

14 LAPEIRA Paul (Fra)

15 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien (Fra)

16 PARET-PEINTRE Valentin (Fra)

17 PRODHOMME Nicolas (Fra)

18 WARBASSE Larry (USA)

Alpecin-Deceuninck*

21 OLDANI Stefano (Ita)

22 CONCI Nicola (Ita)

23 GROVES Kaden (Aus)

24 KRIEGER Alexander (Deu)

25 LEYSEN Senne (Bel)

26 RIESEBEEK Oscar (Ned)

27 SBARAGLI Kristian (Ita)

28 SINKELDAM Ramon (Ned)

Astana Qazaqstan

31 CAVENDISH Mark (GBr)

32 BATTISTELLA Samuele (Ita)

33 DOMBROWSKI Joe (USA)

34 MOSCON Gianni (Ita)

35 PRONSKIY Vadim (Kaz)

36 SÁNCHEZ Luis León (Esp)

37 SCARONI Christian (Ita)

38 VELASCO Simone (Ita)

Bahrain-Victorious

41 CARUSO Damiano (Ita)

42 BUITRAGO Santiago (Col)

43 HAIG Jack (Aus)

44 MÄDER Gino (Sui)

45 PASQUALON Andrea (Ita)

46 MILAN Jonathan (Ita)

47 SÜTTERLIN Jasha (Deu)

48 ZAMBANINI Edoardo (Ita)

Bora-Hansgrohe

51 VLASOV Aleksandr (Rus)

52 ALEOTTI Giovanni (Ita)

53 BENEDETTI Cesare (Pol)

54 DENZ Nico (Deu)

55 JUNGELS Bob (Lux)

56 KÄMNA Lennard (Deu)

57 KONRAD Patrick (Aut)

58 PALZER Anton (Deu)

Cofidis *

61 CONSONNI Simone (Ita)

62 BIDARD François (Fra)

63 CIMOLAI Davide (Ita)

64 LAFAY Victor (Fra)

65 LASTRA Jonathan (Esp)

66 PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc (Fra)

67 ROCHAS Rémy (Fra)

68 TOUMIRE Hugo (Fra)

EF Education-EasyPost *

BETTIOL Alberto (Ita)

CEPEDA Jefferson (Ecu)

URÁN Rigoberto (Col)

CAICEDO Jonathan (Ecu)

CARTHY Hugh (GBr)

DE BOD Stefan (RSA)

EIKING Odd Christian (Nor)

HEALY Ben (Irl)

KUDUS Merhawi (Eri)

CORT Magnus (Den)

EOLO-Kometa

81 ALBANESE Vincenzo (Ita)

82 BAIS Davide (Ita)

83 BAIS Mattia (Ita)

84 FETTER Erik (Hun)

85 FORTUNATO Lorenzo (Ita)

86 GAVAZZI Francesco (Ita)

87 MAESTRI Mirco (Ita)

88 SEVILLA Diego Pablo (Esp)

Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè *

91 FIORELLI Filippo (Ita)

92 COVILI Luca (Ita)

93 GABBURO Davide (Ita)

94 MAGLI Filippo (Ita)

95 MARCELLUSI Martin (Ita)

96 TOLIO Alex (Ita)

97 TONELLI Alessandro (Ita)

98 ZOCCARATO Samuele (Ita)

Groupama-FDJ

101 PINOT Thibaut (Fra)

102 ARMIRAIL Bruno (Fra)

103 KÜNG Stefan (Sui)

104 LIENHARD Fabian (Sui)

105 MOLARD Rudy (Fra)

106 STEWART Jake (GBr)

107 THOMPSON Reuben (NZl)

109 VAN DEN BERG Lars (Ned)

Ineos Grenadiers

111 GEOGHEGAN HART Tao (GBr)

112 ARENSMAN Thymen (Ned)

113 DE PLUS Laurens (Bel)

114 GANNA Filippo (Ita)

115 PUCCIO Salvatore (Ita)

116 SIVAKOV Pavel (Fra)

117 SWIFT Ben (GBr)

118 THOMAS Geraint (GBr)

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty *

TAARAMÄE Rein (Est)

BONIFAZIO Niccolò (Ita)

ROTA Lorenzo (Ita)

BYSTRØM Sven Erik (Nor)

HERREGODTS Rune (Bel)

HUYS Laurens (Bel)

MARIT Arne (Bel)

PETILLI Simone (Ita)

REX Laurenz (Bel

Israel-Premier Tech

131 POZZOVIVO Domenico (Ita)

132 BERWICK Sebastian (Aus)

133 CLARKE Simon (Aus)

134 FRIGO Marco (Ita)

135 GEE Derek (Can)

136 RICCITELLO Matthew (USA)

137 WILLIAMS Stephen (GBr)

138 WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads (Den)

Jumbo-Visma

141 ROGLIČ Primož (Slo)

142 AFFINI Edoardo (Ita)

143 BOUWMAN Koen (Ned)

144 FOSS Tobias (Nor)

145 GESINK Robert (Ned)

146 HESSMANN Michel (Deu)

147 KUSS Sepp (USA)

148 TRATNIK Jan (Slo)

Movistar

151 GAVIRIA Fernando (Col)

152 BARTA Will (USA)

153 KANTER Max (Deu)

154 ROJAS José Joaquín (Esp)

155 RUBIO Einer Augusto (Col)

156 RODRÍGUEZ Óscar (Esp)

157 TORRES Albert (Esp)

158 VERONA Carlos (Esp)

Arkéa Samsic *

161 BARGUIL Warren (Fra)

162 BOUET Maxime (Fra)

163 DEKKER David (Ned)

164 GUERNALEC Thibault (Fra)

165 RIES Michel (Lux)

166 RIOU Alan (Fra)

167 RUSSO Clément (Fra)

168 VERRE Alessandro (Ita)

Corratec *

171 CONTI Valerio (Ita)

172 DALLA VALLE Nicolas (Ita)

173 GANDIN Stefano (Ita)

174 IACCHI Alessandro (Ita)

175 KONYCHEV Alexander (Ita)

176 QUARTERMAN Charlie (GBr)

177 TIVANI German Nicolás (Arg)

178 VIVIANI Attilio (Ita)

Team DSM

181 LEKNESSUND Andreas (Nor)

182 HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby (Nor)

183 MÄRKL Niklas (Deu)

184 MAYRHOFER Marius (Deu)

185 STORK Florian (Deu)

186 TUSVELD Martijn (Ned)

187 DAINESE Alberto (Ita)

188 VANHOUCKE Harm (Bel)

Jayco-AlUla

191 MATTHEWS Michael (Aus)

192 DE MARCHI Alessandro (Ita)

193 DUNBAR Eddie (Irl)

194 HEPBURN Michael (Aus)

195 PÖSTLBERGER Lukas (Aut)

196 SCOTSON Callum (Aus)

197 STEWART Campbell (NZl)

198 ZANA Filippo (Ita)

Trek-Segafredo *

HOOLE Daan (Ned)

KIRSCH Alex (Lux)

MOLLEMA Bauke (Ned)

PEDERSEN Mads (Den)

SKUJIŅŠ Toms (Lat)

TESFATSION Natnael (Eri)

VERGAERDE Otto (Bel)

GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel (Eri)

UAE Team Emirates

211 ALMEIDA João (Por)

212 ACKERMANN Pascal (Deu)

213 COVI Alessandro (Ita)

214 FORMOLO Davide (Ita)

215 GIBBONS Ryan (RSA)

216 MCNULTY Brandon (USA)

217 ULISSI Diego (Ita)

218 VINE Jay (Aus)