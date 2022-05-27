Giro d'Italia 2022, stage 19 – live updates after race leader Richard Carapaz loses team-mate Richie Porte

giro ditalia 2022 live stage 19 cycling updates results race latest results - GETTY IMAGES

01:44 PM

46.5km to go

A slight acceleration from Attila Valter is enough to shell Alessandro Tonelli. Koen Bouwman takes over on the front ahead of Mauro Schmid. Some rather over enthusiastic fans get a little too close to Valter who raises his hand to let them know he needs some space. Bouwman is riding with a very smooth cadence, a real natural on this steep, steep climb.

01:41 PM

47km to go

Bahrain Victorious - GETTY IMAGES

01:38 PM

48km to go

Decent crowds out up near the summit of this tough, though, climb. Plenty of Slovenian flags out, but only one of their countrymen in the race – Domen Novak (Bahrain Victorious) today. The peloton trails the leading quartet by a shade below 9min.

01:33 PM

50km to go

Flick of the left elbow from Koen Bouwman lets Mauro Schmid know it is time for the Swiss to roll on through. Alessandro Tonelli and Attila Valter sit in the wheels. Further down the road and Edoardo Zardini (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) has clipped off the front of the peloton, but not sure what he expects to do – he is trailing the stage leaders by around 8min 30sec.

01:27 PM

51km to go

And then there were four: Koen Bouwman, Mauro Schmid, Alessandro Tonelli and Attila Valter lead the stage after Magnus Cort and Andrea Vendrame are dropped. Is today the day that Hungarian rider Valter, who wore the leader's pink jersey at last year's race, takes his first WorldTour race win?

01:26 PM

51.5km to go

As the road ramped up, more riders were shelled from the breakaway leaving six – Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma), Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost), Mauro Schmid (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane), Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) and Andrea Vendrame (Ag2r-Citroën) – out in front.

01:19 PM

53km to go

The breakaway has entered Slovenia where the riders will tackle the Kolovrat climb. Edoardo Affini has peeled off the front, as has Clément Davy, Fernando Gaviria and Edward Theuns as the road starts to ramp up this brute of a climb. At 10.4km it is far from the longest climb in this year's race, but with an average gradient of 8.9% – including pitches up to 15% – it is one of the most testing.

01:12 PM

58km to go

The pace being set by Edoardo Affini and Davide Ballerini has seen the breakaway's advantage grow out a little to a shade below nine minutes now.

We can confirm @richie_porte has abandoned the #Giro d'Italia during stage 19 due to sickness. pic.twitter.com/PnkI05Iskh — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) May 27, 2022

01:08 PM

62.5km to go

Not too much of a change on the front of the race. Probably worth pointing out that Davide Ballerini has been doing most of the riding, while Edoardo Affini has been lending a helping hand. Their advantage is holding at around the 8min 30sec mark. The former is hoping team-mate Mauro Schmid can open up his valves on the final two climbs, while Affini will want to see Koen Bouwman clip off and extend his lead in the mountains classification further still. If my calculations are correct, the Dutchman can secure the jersey today – providing he completes the race within the time limit in Verona on Sunday.

01:03 PM

12:56 PM

75km to go

Onto a sweeping descent – not too steep or technical – and Bora-Hansgrohe are driving the pace on the front of the peloton. Although they have not dropped Richard Carapaz – and in all probability are not trying to – each additional effort the maglia rosa and his team-mates take will have a cumulative impact come the final stage today. Any increased fatigue may also come home to bite Carapaz on Saturday afternoon, or even during Sunday's time trial in Verona. I'm not too sure what Bora-Hansgrohe are thinking about, but the way they are riding would suggest Jai Hindley is feeling good and is ready to attack the pink jersey.

12:48 PM

Porte abandons

The Ineos Grenadiers mountain goat Richie Porte has abandoned the Giro d'Italia.

12:43 PM

83.5km to go

Koen Bouwman extends his lead in the mountains classification after he drifts off the front of the breakaway unchallenged to crest the Passo di Tanamea and add another nine points to his tally.

12:40 PM

85km to go

The advantage of the breakaway has dropped further still, to 8min 18sec, thanks to all of the heavy lifting being done by Jai Hindley's gregari

12:32 PM

Porte has 'gastro' issues

Bradley Wiggins, on reporting duty for Eurosport, just told viewers Richie Porte shouted out to him on a hairpin bend, telling the former Tour de France winner he had "gastro" issues. Presumably he knew this at the start of the day, and is hoping to just get through the day and hopefully recover overnight ahead of Saturday's monster stage.

Richie Porte isn't planning on giving up just yet 💪



The @INEOSGrenadiers rider is hoping he can get through today and continue to help Richard Carapaz on tomorrow's stage #Giro | #SirWiggo | @richie_porte pic.twitter.com/VPc39qJ8zq — Eurosport (@eurosport) May 27, 2022

12:29 PM

90km to go

Bora-Hansgrohe have six rider on the front of the peloton, followed by Ineos Grenadiers and then Bahrain Victorious. Thanks to the pace being set by Jai Hindley's team, a split in the group has formed with the peloton now comprising around no more than 30 or so riders.

12:22 PM

92.5km to go

Having descended off the Villanova Grotte, the road has started to rise on the approach of the next climb, the category three Passo di Tanamea. Bora-Hansgrohe continue to ride on the front of the peloton. The breakaway leads by a shade below 9min. We will be seeing two big battles today: one for the stage victory, another in the general classification. It will be fascinating to see what Bora-Hansgrohe have planned, and also wondering if Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) is going to launch an assault on Jai Hindley. The Basque is third, but has almost 5min over Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) and so can afford to throw a Hail Mary – either today or tomorrow – given that third place is relatively safe.

12:19 PM

Porte in a world of misery

Richie Porte looks like he is struggling with illness 😬



How will this affect Richard Carapaz's maglia rosa hopes in the final days of the Giro d'Italia? 😲#Giro | @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/UDLcjInJAW — Eurosport (@eurosport) May 27, 2022

12:11 PM

102.5km to go

It will surprise nobody to discover that Koen Bouwman too maximum points – nine – atop the Villanova Grotte, a result that sees the Jumbo-Visma extends his lead in the mountains competition.

However, you may be surprised to hear that Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) has been dropped, meaning maglia rosa Richard Carapaz will be a man down later in the stage. Porte, of course, is a key rider for Carapaz in the high mountains and this is widely expected to be his final grand tour before he retires at the end of the season. Is this the end of the road for the Australian? Is this advantage to his compatriot Jai Hindley? Only time will tell.

Richie Porte

12:04 PM

104km to go

The breakaway is onto the first categorised climb of the day, the category three Villanova Grotte which is just 3.7km long, but with an average gradient of 8.4% and pitches up to 14% this is a toughie. Suspect Koen Bouwman will be targeting the points here, which would see him extend his lead in the mountains classification.

12:00 PM

As it stands . . .

A decent-sized breakaway group comprising 12 riders – Andrea Vendrame (Ag2r-Citroën), Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma), Davide Ballerini (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), Tobias Bayer (Aplecin-Fenix), Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma), Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost), Clément Davy (Groupama-FDJ), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), Mauro Schmid (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) and Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) – formed fairly early into the stage. The highest-placed rider on general classification is Bouwman, the Dutchman that leads the mountains classification, at 1hr 2min 1sec and so, unsurprisingly, the peloton appeared happy enough to let that group ride off before building up an advantage of almost 12min.

There are some strong riders in the breakaway, including Affini who today has a red bib number after winning the vote for being the most aggressive rider in yesterday's stage. Affini, alongside Cort, was part of the four-man breakaway on Thursday that went all the way to the line where they denied the sprinters. Speaking of sprinters, Gaviria managed to get into this 12-man group and once they reached the first intermediate sprint of the day the Colombian pressed on, crossing the line to add 12 points to his tally and leapfrog former team-mate Mark Cavendish (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) in the points classification.

Ineos Grenadiers spent a long period riding on the front of the peloton, looking relatively happy for the breakaway to gaine more and more time on them, before they were replaced by Bora-Hansgrohe who appeared to have a plan tucked up their short sleeves. I'm just not sure what that plan is right now.

With 105km of the stage remaining, the break way leads by 9min 34sec.

08:00 AM

What's on today's menu?

So, what does the stage look like?

Stage 19 profile - giro ditalia 2022 live stage 19 cycling updates results race latest results

Here's what the roadbook says about the stage...

A challenging mountain stage, crossing over to Slovenia and closing with a summit finish. Starting in Marano Lagunare, the route cuts across the lowlands all the way to the morainic hills around Fagagna and Majano.

Stage 19 map - giro ditalia 2022 live stage 19 cycling updates results race latest results

The stage course crosses Buja, reaches the Julian Prealps, runs past the Grotte di Villanova (a short but intense climb, below) and tackles the Passo di Tanamea. The route enters Slovenia through the Uccea pass, leading directly to Kobarid (Caporetto).

Stage 19 - giro ditalia 2022 live stage 19 cycling updates results race latest results

Here, the peloton will tackle Mt. Kolovrat, ascending at nearly 10% for 10 km (with gradients easing off for a short stretch halfway up the climb). After clearing the Passo Solarie, a long false-flat down leads back to Italy, snaking through the woods. Starting in Cividale del Friuli, the peloton will tackle the closing climb to the Castelmonte sanctuary.

Mt. Kolovrat - giro ditalia 2022 live stage 19 cycling updates results race latest results

The final climb (below) is approx. 7km long, with a short downhill stretch after 2.5km. The sharpest gradients (up to 13%) are found at the foot of the climb, and when the road starts to go up again after the fall. The roadway is wide and well surfaced. The home straight is on Tarmac road.

Stage 19 - giro ditalia 2022 live stage 19 cycling updates results race latest results

Live commentary from stage 19 to get under way at 1pm (BST).

08:00 AM

Catch up: Highlights from Thursday's stage

The predominantly flat 156km run from Borgo Valsugana to Treviso should have been one for the sprinters, and the last bunch gallop of this Giro, but their squads got their sums wrong as the breakaway stayed clear, with former Belgium national champion Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) beating Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma), Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) and Davide Gabburo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) to the line. For the sprinters it was agony. By contrast, De Bondt was in ecstasy. "It's my first win in a grand tour, I can't believe it," De Bondt said. "It was a dream to achieve a win like this."

08:00 AM

Ciao!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia, the 178km run from Marano Lagunare to Santuario di Castelmonte.

Following yesterday's stage which was anything but a regulation stage – it was pencilled down as one for the sprinters, but won by breakaway rider Dried De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) – the peloton returns to the mountains today. With the general classification evenly poised with just 3sec separating race leader Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), while Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) is just 1min 5sec off the pace. Before we have a look at today's stage, here are the standings:

Carapaz will be be dressed in the maglia rosa – the leader's pink jersey – for the fifth consecutive day. The Ecuadorian, however, is holding on to that jersey by the narrowest thread.

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) will again wear the maglia ciclamino (cyclamen jersey) as overall leader in the points classification, a competition the Frenchman won in 2020 and appears poised to win again providing he completes the race.

There were no changes atop the mountains classification so Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) retains the maglia azzurra, or blue jersey.

After Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) abandoned ahead of stage 18, former maglia rosa Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) was installed as the new leader in the youth classification and will again wear the maglia bianca, the white jersey.