Giro d'Italia enters second week – can Biniam Girmay break his duck with historic win for African cycling?

The Giro d'Italia resumes today following Monday's rest day - live giro d'italia 2022 stage 10 updates results Van der Poel Girmay - AP

08:25 AM

What's on today's menu?

With a sequence of short and sharp climbs in the second half of today's stage, today looks on paper ideal terrain for a someone like Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) who has been one of the most consistent riders so far at this year's Giro.

The Eritrean, of course, arrived at this year's race among much fanfare having won Ghent-Wevelgem in March before returning home to a heroes welcome. However, if the 22-year-old wants to make history and become the first black African rider to win a grand tour stage, then those small 'walls' towards the end of the stage will not be the only test he must pass because there is, arguably, a much tougher obstacles standing in Girmay's way: Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix). Another good pick for today would be Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), but the aforementioned Girmay and van der Poel are without doubt the overriding favourites for the stage win.

So, what does the stage look like?

Stage 10 profile

Here's what the roadbook says about the stage...

The stage is clearly divided into two parts. It begins pan-flat along the Statale Adriatica, where the main obstacles along the course are the ones typically found in urban areas. In the second half, conversely, the route takes in a succession of mild and steep ascents or even ‘walls’, with no pause for breath.

Stage 10 map

As the profile changes, the roads become narrower and steeper, and slightly damaged at points. The course then takes in consecutive ascents to Civitanova Alta (up to Crocette di Montecosaro), Recanati, Filottrano, Santa Maria Nova and Monsano. Past Monsano, the finish will be just 9 km away. The route drops down quickly on wide roads into Jesi, with approximately 1,400m to go. A right-hander leads into the home straight, on an average 2% incline. The finish line lies on Tarmac.

Live coverage of today's stage to start at 1pm (BST)

08:10 AM

Catch up: Highlights from Sunday's stage

The stage to Blockhaus did not disappoint: there was aggressive riding during the opening 170km on the approach to the famous climb, before the general classification riders came to the fore and battling it out for the stage win. Or not. A dramatic collapse from Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), who was carrying a knee injury following a crash on the stage to Etna and had suffered in the heat, saw the Briton, who had arrived at the Giro d'Italia in fine form, dropped out of the standings. Although he is expected to continue today, many have suggested he may be wiser for him to withdraw and switch his focus to the Tour de France where he may be able to target some stage wins, or perhaps even the mountains jersey.

Simon Yates conceded his race was over after losing 11min 15sec to his overall rivals - GETTY IMAGES

It was a fine stage win for Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) who beat Romain Bardet (DSM) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) in an uphill sprint to win the stage at the summit of the brutal 13.9km long Blockhaus climb, while there was a big shake-up in general classification. Juan Pedro López, who was dropped by the leading group on Blockhaus, rallied to limit his losses and takes a narrow 12sec lead over Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) into today's stage, while Bardet is third at 14sec. Here are the highlights. . .

08:05 AM

Ciao!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia, the 196-kilometre run from Pescara to Jesi.

Following Monday's much-needed rest day, the second block of racing resumes today with a stage of two halves that is punctuated by a sequence of short, sharp climbs. I suspect today will be a day for the classics-style riders – your Mathieu van der Poels (Alpecin-Fenix), your Biniam Girmays (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) and the like – but before we have a look at the course, let's have a quick recap of the standings in the top classifications.

Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) will wear the maglia rosa, or leader's pink jersey, for a sixth successive day after the 24-year-old did a brilliant job at limiting his losses on Blockhaus on Sunday.

There were no changes at the top of the points classification, and so Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), who won the points classification in 2020, will again wear the maglia ciclamino, the cyclamen jersey.

After scooping up a whopping 80 points in the mountains classification on Sunday, Diego Rosa (Eolo-Kometa) will be dressed in the maglia azzurra, or blue jersey, as leader of that competition.

López also leads the youth classification, but Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) will wear the maglia bianca (white jersey).