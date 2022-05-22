Giro d'Italia enters Alps – but can Simon Yates make it two stage wins in a row?

giro ditalia 2022 live stage 15 cycling updates results race latest results

What's on today's menu?

Three categorised climbs coming off the back of yesterday's barnstormer of a race sets up an intriguing stage which, in theory, would be ideal for Simon Yates to launch yet another late charge for a stage victory. However, much will depend on how the BikeExchange-Jayco rider has recovered, while the same can be said of the rest of the peloton.

Yet again it is a toss-up between the day favouring a breakaway, or the general classification contenders. It is interesting to note that the final climb – the 22.4km ascent to Cogne – is not the hardest test riders will face, with the final 14km being relatively shallow with an average gradient of below 3.7%. If a breakaway is to win the stage, then they may need to take a big lead into the final climb and hope they are not riding into a headwind.

Ineos Grenadiers did much of the heavy lifting in the early part of yesterday's stage but were able to rest up once Bora-Hansgrohe went to work on behalf of Jai Hindley, meaning Richard Carapaz may benefit from having fresher team-mates. If that's the case then this stage appears ideal terrain for Carapaz to put the pressure on Hindley ahead of the third and final rest day of the Giro on Monday.

So, what does the stage look like?

Here's what the roadbook says about the stage...

A colossal Alpine stage across the Aosta Valley. Initially, the route runs through the Canavese and the Dora Baltea valley, all the way to Aosta. The stage course then takes in three long consecutive ascents to Pila (below, top), Verrogne (below, bottom) and Cogne. At over 10km each, these climbs are on wide and well-paved roads, with a number of hairpins in-between. Each is followed by a fast-running descent, with the same features.

At over 22km, the sharp closing climb eventually becomes a long false-flat up all the way to the finish (below).

Over the last 4km (below), from the centre of Cogne (with a short stretch of flagstone) all the way to the finish, the gradient hovers around 2.5% (kicking up a little just outside Cogne). The home straight is 300m long, on Tarmac road.

Live coverage of today's stage to get under way at 1pm (BST).

Catch up: Highlights from Saturday's stage

A week after his hopes evaporated on the road to Blockhaus, Simon Yates bounced back in style on Saturday as the British rider landed a second win at this year's Giro d'Italia in a barnstormer of a stage. The 14th stage from Santena to Turin may have been the shortest in this year's race at 147 kilometres, but with two nasty climbs – Superga and Colle della Maddalena – that pitched up to gradients of 20% it certainly packed a knock-out punch. It was deal terrain for Yates. It was an incredibly aggressive day of racing resulting in a four-way scrap for the stage win after Bora-Hansgrohe had blown the race to pieces, before an attacking move from Richard Carapaz created the final selection. It was Yates, though, who was able to deliver the final, decisive, blow to win the stage at the end of what had been a tough week for the Briton. Here are the highlights. . .

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia, the 177-kilometre run from Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne.

Following Saturday's brutal stage around Turin that was raced at a blistering pace in searing heat, the Giro enters the Alps today on another stage that will, in theory, play another part in shaping the overall general classification. With two category one climbs, and the final relatively benign looking ascent up to Cogne there is sure to be some action in the mountains classification. The breakaway riders will be licking their lips looking at the profiles of the stage, while once again the general classification contenders will be cautious of any more ambushes, but before we have a look at the course, let's have a quick recap of the standings in the top classifications.

giro ditalia 2022 live stage 15 cycling updates results race latest results - GETTY IMAGES

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) will be dressed in the maglia rosa, the leader's pink jersey, for the first time since June 2019 when he won the race, having taken top spot on general classification after finishing third behind stage winner Simon Yates (BikeExhange-Jayco) and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) in Saturday's stage.

There were no changes in the top five of the points classification and so Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) will again wear the maglia ciclamino (cyclamen jersey) as leader in the competition.

Jai Hindley moved up to third, and Richard Carapaz climbed to fourth, but Diego Rosa (Eolo-Kometa) remains leader in the mountains and keeps the maglia azzurra, or blue jersey.

Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), who has been dressed in the maglia bianca, the white jersey, on behalf of Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo), who plummeted down the general classification to ninth on Saturday and dropped to second in the youth classification, will finally wear the garment by rights.