Giro d'Italia abandons: The full list of riders who have left the race

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) have both left the 2023 Giro d'Italia with COVID-19

This year's Giro d'Italia is shaping up to be the most attritional edition of the race in recent memory. With the race having just passed the halfway mark, only 140 riders remain at the end of stage 11, down 36 on the 176 who set off at the Grande Partenza in Abruzzo on May 6.

COVID-19 has hit the Giro hard. 16 riders to date have headed home after falling ill with the virus, which returned in the peloton in the weeks leading up to the race.

Race favourite Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) didn't make it past Monday's rest day after testing positive, while fellow GC contenders Domenico Pozzovivo (Israel-Premier Tech) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) are also leaving the race with the virus.

Stage 11 saw four of Evenepoel's teammates also leave the race with COVID-19, the quartet was among eight riders to miss the start of the stage.

Only UAE Team Emirates, Jumbo-Visma, Astana Qazaqstan, Movistar, and Bahrain Victorious remain with full squads, while Soudal-QuickStep battle on with just three riders – Davide Ballerini, Pieter Serry, and Ilan Van Wilder.

Already, the race isn't far off the recent low of 133 finishers at the COVID-19-hit 2020 race. There's some way to go to match the races of 1994, 1996, 1998, and 2003, though, where under 100 made the finish due to harsh time cut rules in the mountains.

The Giro's record low is the 1914 edition, which saw just eight finishers from 81 starters, while the post-war record low is 40 finishers in 1946.

Read on for the full rundown of withdrawals from the 2023 Giro d'Italia.

Stage 4

Paul Lapeira (AG2R Citroën) – DNF, illness

Stage 5

Stage 6

Stage 7

Stage 8

Stage 9

Davide Cimolai (Cofidis) – DNS, crash injuries

Stage 10