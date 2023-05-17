Giro d'Italia abandons: The full list of riders who have left the race
This year's Giro d'Italia is shaping up to be the most attritional edition of the race in recent memory. With the race having just passed the halfway mark, only 140 riders remain at the end of stage 11, down 36 on the 176 who set off at the Grande Partenza in Abruzzo on May 6.
COVID-19 has hit the Giro hard. 16 riders to date have headed home after falling ill with the virus, which returned in the peloton in the weeks leading up to the race.
Race favourite Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) didn't make it past Monday's rest day after testing positive, while fellow GC contenders Domenico Pozzovivo (Israel-Premier Tech) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) are also leaving the race with the virus.
Stage 11 saw four of Evenepoel's teammates also leave the race with COVID-19, the quartet was among eight riders to miss the start of the stage.
Only UAE Team Emirates, Jumbo-Visma, Astana Qazaqstan, Movistar, and Bahrain Victorious remain with full squads, while Soudal-QuickStep battle on with just three riders – Davide Ballerini, Pieter Serry, and Ilan Van Wilder.
Already, the race isn't far off the recent low of 133 finishers at the COVID-19-hit 2020 race. There's some way to go to match the races of 1994, 1996, 1998, and 2003, though, where under 100 made the finish due to harsh time cut rules in the mountains.
The Giro's record low is the 1914 edition, which saw just eight finishers from 81 starters, while the post-war record low is 40 finishers in 1946.
Read on for the full rundown of withdrawals from the 2023 Giro d'Italia.
Stage 4
Paul Lapeira (AG2R Citroën) – DNF, illness
Stage 5
Valerio Conti (Corratec-Selle Italia) – DNS, fractured pelvis
Rémy Rochas (Cofidis) – DNS, undisclosed
Ramon Sinkeldam (Alpecin-Deceuninck) – DNS, stomach problems
Stage 6
Clément Russo (Arkéa-Samsic) – DNS, COVID-19
Stage 7
Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck) – DNS, COVID-19
Giovanni Aleotti (Bora-Hansgrohe) – DNS, COVID-19
Stage 8
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) – DNS, COVID-19
Lars van den Berg (Groupama-FDJ) – DNS, fever & stomach problems
Samuele Zoccarato (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) – DNF, gastroenteritis
Florian Stork (Team DSM) – DNF, stomach problems
David Dekker (Arkéa-Samsic) – DNF, undisclosed
Stage 9
Davide Cimolai (Cofidis) – DNS, crash injuries
Stage 10
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) – DNS, COVID-19
Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EasyPost) – DNS, COVID-19
Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) – DNS, Pre-planned rest
Domenico Pozzovivo (Israel-Premier Tech) – DNS, COVID-19
Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel-Premier Tech) – DNS, illness
Sven Erik Bystrøm (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) – DNS, COVID-19
Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) – DNS, stomach problems
Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Deceuninck) – DNS, fever & diarrhoea
Callum Scotson (Jayco-AlUla) – DNS, COVID-19
Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM) – DNF, crash injuries
Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) – DNF, illness
Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa) – DNF, illness
Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) – DNF, COVID-19
Stage 11
Jan Hirt (Soudal-QuickStep) – DNS, COVID-19
Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-QuickStep) – DNS, COVID-19
Mattia Cattaneo (Soudal-QuickStep) – DNS, COVID-19
Josef Černý (Soudal-QuickStep) – DNS, COVID-19
Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën) – DNS, COVID-19
Stefano Gandin (Corratec-Selle Italia) – DNS, COVID-19
Natnael Tesfatsion (Trek-Segafredo) – DNS, flu
Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost) – DNS, viral illness
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) – DNF, crash
Oscar Rodríguez (Movistar) – DNF, crash