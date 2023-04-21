Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 8 preview

Maps and profiles of the 2023 Giro d'Italia

Sandwiched between a demanding summit finish and a pivotal time trial, stage 8 looks at first glance like something of a transitional stage but history tells us there is rarely such a thing at the Giro d’Italia.

The long, hilly haul through Umbria and into the Marche certainly lends itself to a breakaway going the distance, but the finishing circuit around Fossombrone will certainly tempt the puncheurs into action, and possibly some of the overall contenders to boot.

After tackling the short but sharp Cappuccini climb, the race passes Fossombrone for the first time with 45km to go before heading immediately up the category 2 Monte delle Cesane, which features some ramps that touch 18%. The route then loops around to tackle the 2.8km ascent of Cappuccini all over again. With the finish just 6km from the summit, expect some fearsome accelerations on its hairpins.