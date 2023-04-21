Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 13 preview

Profile for stage 13 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia

Maps and profiles of the 2023 Giro d'Italia

From the Piedmont region just north of Torino, stage 13 begins in Borgofranco d'Ivrea before covering 207km to take the race to the heart of the Alps, atop Crans Montana in Switzerland. The route profile looks like three sharp tines in a wide-tooth comb, with the trio of climbs delivering 5,100 metres of elevation gain.

Following the Dora Baltea river, the route rolls north to the first intermediate sprint 49.1km into the race just beyond Nus. From there, the colossal Alpine stage takes shape up the Aosta Valley for the Cima Coppi, highest peak of each edition of the Giro d'Italia. This time that is the punishing 34km ascent of Colle del Gran San Bernardo at a 5.5% gradient.

Then the peloton descends across 30km toward Verbier and a first‑ever climb up the Croix de Cœur. Once over the 15km climb with an average of 9% gradient, a technical descent travels from narrow to much wider roads with 6 well‑lit tunnels. Crossing a flat section in the Rhône valley, the peloton then makes a final 13km approach to the summit finish at Crans Montana. The closing climb averages 7% with the steepest section on the opening hairpins. The gradient eases out until the last kilometres, with a mild descent before heading back uphill for the final 300 metres.