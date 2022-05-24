Giro d'Italia evenly poised – can Richard Carapaz keep the leader's pink jersey?

giro ditalia 2022 live stage 17 cycling updates results race latest results - GETTY IMAGES

07:15 AM

What's on today's menu?

So, what does the stage look like?

Stage 17 profile - giro ditalia 2022 live stage 17 cycling updates results race latest results

Here's what the roadbook says about the stage...

This mountain stage is divided into two parts: it starts uphill, heading towards Passo del Tonale, and then continues mostly downhill for over 70 kilometres, through the Val di Sole and the Val di Non. After crossing the Adige, the route ascends to Palù di Giovo (below), passing through the Valle dei Mocheni and reaching Pergine Valsugana to tackle the two closing climbs.

Stage 17 profile - giro ditalia 2022 live stage 17 cycling updates results race latest results

The Valico del Vetriolo is long but manageable (average 7% gradient), whilst the Menador ascent (Kaiserjägerstrasse, below) is narrow at points, with tunnels carved out in the rock, and gradients constantly over 10%. Past Monterovere, the finish will only be a few undulating kilometres away.

Stage 17 profile - giro ditalia 2022 live stage 17 cycling updates results race latest results

Stage 17 - giro ditalia 2022 live stage 17 cycling updates results race latest results

After the KOM and a short descent, the route goes up again, until the -4km marker, and then drops down once more on wide track. The final 700 metres run on a slight incline. The finish sits on Tarmac.

Live stage commentary due to get under way at 1pm (BST).

07:00 AM

Catch up: Highlights from Tuesday's stage

07:00 AM

Ciao!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia, the 168-kilometre run from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone.

Following yesterday's mammoth stage, the race for pink is closer than ever. Whole none of the general classification contenders will be panicking just yet, the top two in the standings will, surely, be plotting a way to shake off their unwanted shadow. It will be fascinating to see how the Giro is raced from hereon in – will time bonuses at the second intermediate sprints become a target? Who will set the pace in the bunch? And will stage wins become a priority due to the 10sec time bonuses up for grabs? Whatever happens, the next few days should have cycling fans on the edge of their seats. Before we have a look at today's stage, here's a look at the standings:

Story continues

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) will be be dressed in the maglia rosa – the leader's pink jersey – for the third consecutive day. The Ecuadorian, however, is holding on to that jersey by the narrowest thread after Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) took a 4sec time bonus on the line on Tuesday to close the gap to just 3sec.

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) will again wear the maglia ciclamino (cyclamen jersey) as overall leader in the points classification, a competition the Frenchman won in 2020.

Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) took second on the category one Goletto di Cadino climb and maximum points atop the Mortirolo to extend his lead in the mountains classification. The Dutchman will wear the maglia azzurra, or blue jersey, for a third successive stage.

Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) will again wear the maglia bianca, the white jersey, as overall leader in the youth classification.