Giro d'Italia 2022: When does it start, what is the route, and what TV channel is it on

Giro d'Italia 2022: Route, stage start times, TV channel details and more

What is this race and why should I care about it?

It is the 105th edition of the Giro d'Italia, the first of the three grand tours to take place ahead of the Tour de France and Vuelta a España.

For many aficionados, the Giro is the greatest test a cyclist can face with the stages regularly being longer, higher and, very often, colder than those at the Tour, its better known and slightly older cousin.

When does the Giro d'Italia start?

This year's Giro d'Italia gets under way with a 195-kilometre road stage from Budapest, Hungary, to Visegrad on Friday May 6, 2022.

How long is this year's Giro d'Italia?

The opening grand tour of the season comprises 21 stages and will be contested over 3,437.6 kilometres – that's 2,136 miles in old money – which is an average of 163.7km (101.7 miles) per day. The route also features 50,610 metres (166,043 feet) in altitude gain.

Giro d'Italia 2022 map

Giro d'Italia 2022 profile

And when does the Giro d'Italia finish?

The Giro d'Italia concludes with the second and final individual time trial of the race on Sunday May 29. The race will end inside the Arena di Verona Festival, where Richard Carapaz sealed his overall victory back in 2019, following a 17.1km test through Verona.

Where does each stage start and end?

How can I follow the race?

Those with subscriptions to Eurosport or GCN Race Pass are in luck, both will be broadcasting every day, as will be Welsh terrestrial channel S4C. In Wales S4C is available on Sky 104, Freeview 4, Virgin TV 166 and Freesat 104, while in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland it can be found on Sky 134, Freesat 120 and Virgin TV 166 and also on iPlayer. Live shows and highlights programmes will be shown at different times each day. Alternatively, if you are stuck at work or do not subscribe to Eurosport or GCN Race Pass – or cannot access S4C – then you can follow the action, as it unfolds, right here with Telegraph Sport. Almost every stage will be live blogged by our team – see details below – while selected race details and standings in the main classifications will also be published.

What teams will ride the Giro d'Italia?

As with all WorldTour races, each team from the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invitation and in the case of the Giro d'Italia, all are contracted to race the first grand tour of the season.

In addition to the WorldTeams, Alpecin-Fenix qualified as the No 1 ranked ProTeam from 2021 while Arkéa-Samsic decided against racing despite qualifying as second best last season, allowing race organisers RCS to hand out three wild card entries to Bardiani-CSF-Faizane, Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli and Eolo-Kometa.

You can find the full list of teams in action in Italy in May and the riders expected to line-up on the starting line in Hungary right here.

How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race

All dates, times and distances are correct at time of publishing.

Giro d'Italia 2022 route: When does it start, how to watch live TV coverage and which teams and riders are racing?

Friday May 6 – stage one

Budapest to Visegrad, 195km

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage one profile

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage one map

Saturday May 7 – stage two

Budapest to Budapest, 9.2km

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage two profile

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage two map

Sunday May 8 – stage three

Kaposvar to Balatonfüred, 201km

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage three profile

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage three map

Tuesday May 10 – stage four

Avola to Etna, 166km

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage four profile

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage four map

Wednesday May 11 – stage five

Catania to Messina, 172km

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage five profile

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage six map

Thursday May 12 – stage six

Palmi to Scalea, 192km

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage six profile

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage six map

Friday May 13 – stage seven

Diamante to Potenza, 198km

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage seven profile

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage seven map

Saturday May 14 – stage eight

Naples to Naples, 149km

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage eight profile

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage eight map

Sunday May 15 – stage nine

Isernia to Blockhaus, 187km

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage nine profile

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage nine map

Tuesday May 17 – stage 10

Pescara to Jesi, 194km

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 10 profile

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 10 profile

Wednesday May 18 – stage 11

Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia, 201km

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 11 profile

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 11 map

Thursday May 19 – stage 12

Parma to Genova, 186km

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 12 profile

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 13 map

Friday May 20 – stage 13

Sanremo to Cuneo, 157km

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 13 profile

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 13 map

Saturday May 21 – stage 14

Santena to Torino, 153km

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 14 profile

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 14 map

Sunday May 22 – stage 15

Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne, 177km

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 15 profile

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 15 map

Tuesday May 24 – stage 16

Salo to Aprica, 200km

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 16 profile

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 16 profile

Wednesday May 25 – stage 17

Ponte di Legno to Lavarone, 165km

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 17 profile

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 18 map

Thursday May 26 – stage 18

Borgo Valsugana to Treviso, 146km

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 18 profile

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 18 map

Friday May 27 – stage 19

Marano Lagunare to Santuario di Castelmonte, 178km

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 19 profile

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 19 map

Saturday May 28 – stage 20

Belluno to Marmolada (Passo Fedaia), 167km

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 20 profile

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 21 map

Sunday May 29 – stage 21

Verona to Verona, 17.1km

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 21 profile

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 21 map

All maps and stage profiles supplied by race organisers RCS Sport