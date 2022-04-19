Giro d'Italia 2022: When does it start, what is the route, and what TV channel is it on
John MacLeary
What is this race and why should I care about it?
It is the 105th edition of the Giro d'Italia, the first of the three grand tours to take place ahead of the Tour de France and Vuelta a España.
For many aficionados, the Giro is the greatest test a cyclist can face with the stages regularly being longer, higher and, very often, colder than those at the Tour, its better known and slightly older cousin.
When does the Giro d'Italia start?
This year's Giro d'Italia gets under way with a 195-kilometre road stage from Budapest, Hungary, to Visegrad on Friday May 6, 2022.
How long is this year's Giro d'Italia?
The opening grand tour of the season comprises 21 stages and will be contested over 3,437.6 kilometres – that's 2,136 miles in old money – which is an average of 163.7km (101.7 miles) per day. The route also features 50,610 metres (166,043 feet) in altitude gain.
Those with subscriptions to Eurosport or GCN Race Pass are in luck, both will be broadcasting every day, as will be Welsh terrestrial channel S4C. In Wales S4C is available on Sky 104, Freeview 4, Virgin TV 166 and Freesat 104, while in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland it can be found on Sky 134, Freesat 120 and Virgin TV 166 and also on iPlayer. Live shows and highlights programmes will be shown at different times each day. Alternatively, if you are stuck at work or do not subscribe to Eurosport or GCN Race Pass – or cannot access S4C – then you can follow the action, as it unfolds, right here with Telegraph Sport. Almost every stage will be live blogged by our team – see details below – while selected race details and standings in the main classifications will also be published.
In addition to the WorldTeams, Alpecin-Fenix qualified as the No 1 ranked ProTeam from 2021 while Arkéa-Samsic decided against racing despite qualifying as second best last season, allowing race organisers RCS to hand out three wild card entries to Bardiani-CSF-Faizane, Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli and Eolo-Kometa.
