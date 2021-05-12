Israel Start-up Nation – Giro d'Italia 2021, stage six – live updates results standings - GETTY IMAGES

Hello and welcome to our live blog from stage six at the Giro d'Italia, the 160-kilometre run from Grotte di Frasassi to Ascoli Piceno.

And so, we wake up to another day at the Giro and it is with a heavy heart that I can confirm that general classification contender, Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), pulled out of the race hours after yesterday's stage finish having injured a shoulder in a crash.

Sivakov arrived at the race as, depending on who you believe, as co-leader with the British squad, though most likely he was always there to play the role of No 2 to Egan Bernal whose fitness – outside of the squad, at least – was unknown. Whatever the role he was due to play, his departure from the race is a huge blow to Ineos Grenadiers and will be a bitter pill to swallow for the Russian whose hopes at last year's Tour de France were all but washed away following a crash on a treacherous opening stage in Nice.

Sivakov's departure followed the premature exit of Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) who left the race by ambulance having been involved in a high-speed collision with Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) and a race marshal. That was a devastating blow for the Basque who looked to be in fine form and had a really strong team that was built around supporting his challenge on the pink jersey.

François Bidard (Ag2r-Citroën) was involved in the same crash that left the poor old race marshal lying on the road – Telegraph Sport has contacted race organisers RCS to enquire about his wellbeing and are awaiting a reply – and although he limped over the line, will not start today having fractured his left clavicle in the incident.

Speaking of the pink jersey, the current holder Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-up Nation) described the finale to yesterday's stage as "a crazy circus", although the Italian did manage to complete the 177-kilometre ride from Modena to Cattolica unscathed and so will wear the maglia rosa for a second successive day.

Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos) may have missed out on winning a stage at his home race yet again – the European and Italian national champion has more runner-up spots without having won a stage than any other rider in the history of the Giro – but at least he added to his jersey collection and will wear the maglia ciclamino, the cyclamen coloured top, as leader in the points classification today.

A day after reaching a career high having won his biggest ever race, Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates), as mentioned, came down to earth with a bang on the run-in yesterday causing him to lose his second spot on general classification. The American did, however, visit the podium on his 30th birthday to collect a second maglia azzurra, the blue jersey, as leader in the mountains classification.

Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ), the 22-year-old Hungarian, kept hold of top spot in the youth classification and will for a second successive day be dressed in the maglia bianca, or the white jersey.