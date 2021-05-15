Giro d'Italia, stage nine - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage nine – live updates - AP

Live coverage of today's stage gets under way at 1pm (BST)

08:30 AM

Wiggins: Evenepoel and Bernal are both vulnerable

Two of the big favourites to take hold of the leader's pink jersey later today are Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) who start the stage second and third respectively, with just five seconds separating the pair. But will either of them manage to do that? Sir Bradley Wiggins is not so sure.

Remco Evenepoel – Giro d'Italia 2021, stage nine – live updates - EPA

Speaking on The Bradley Wiggins Show by Eurosport, he said: "I don’t think anyone knows, I don’t think he [Evenepoel] knows [if he can win]. He said his legs were dead. It’s the longest he’s ever been into a race now after nine months off where he broke his pelvis. It could just snap for him one day and he could lose a packet [of time].

Egan Bernal - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage nine – live updates - EPA

"I still think Bernal [is favourite]. They’re both vulnerable in some ways. There is an element of unknown with the pair of them. Is Bernal’s back going to hold up for three weeks? I think Ineos have the strongest team in the mountains. I think Bernal is going to put his mark down, potentially tomorrow [Sunday].

"Is Evenepoel willing to push the envelope out enough to win the race or will he be satisfied with his first Giro, after nine months away, back racing to finish on the podium? Who knows?"

08:10 AM

Today's menu . . .

Sunday's stage is due to get under way at 11.25am (BST), while our live coverage kicks off at 1pm by which point we suspect the peloton – and possibly a breakaway – will have reached the first climb of the day, the category two Passo Godi which is 13.9km long with an average gradient of 4.1%. Incidentally, despite today being the most mountainous of the race thus far, none of the climbs go above 1,657 metres above sea level meaning none of the riders should suffer with any altitude issues – and equally those that were born to race at 2,000m+ will not be able to gain any physiological advantages over their rivals once the road goes up high into the clouds.

Story continues

Stage nine profile

Anyway, here's what the official website says about the day ahead: "This queen stage across the Apennines of Abruzzo takes in several ascents, including four categorised climbs. From the start until Celano, the route takes in a succession of long climbs on moderately wide roads, followed by sometimes technical descents.

Ovindoli

"Past Ovindoli (see above), the route enters the Piana delle Rocche and becomes somewhat easier, up to Rocca di Cambio (below). Here, the course makes for Campo Felice, taking in the closing climb.

Rocca di Cambio

"The final climb is nearly 6km long, and the gradients are not very sharp. After a long, well-lit tunnel stretching from 3 to 2km remaining to the finish, the final 1,600 metres, as well as the home straight, are on unpaved roads, with peaks topping out at 14% over the last 500m."

Campo Felice

From what I've heard, the final 1,600 metres of the stage are a little more than simply 'unpaved roads' but more of a gravel / rocky path that is up near a ski piste. Anyway, despite what some have been saying, today's does not look massively difficult, though that may depend on how hard the stage is raced. None of the categorised climbs are too steep, though there are some ramps that will do some damage. On paper, the stage looks perfect breakaway territory and one has to wonder if now that Caleb Ewan has gone home, his Lotto-Soudal team-mate Thomas De Gendt will be plotting something today. His old breakaway pal Alessandro De Marchi, the former maglia rosa, may fancy a crack too along with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo). One suspects – this is pure speculation, of course – that once the stage reaches its finale there will be two races going on: one for the line honours, the other a big battle for Attila Valter's (Groupama-FDJ) pink jersey.

07:40 AM

Catch up: Highlights from yesterday's stage

07:40 AM

Ciao!

Hello and welcome to our live blog from stage nine at the Giro d'Italia, the 158-kilometre run from Castel di Sangro to Campo Felice.

Following yesterday's stage that was won by Victor Lafay (Cofidis), Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ), the 22-year-old Hungarian, kept hold top spot in both the general and youth classification and will for a third successive day be dressed in the maglia rosa, or the pink jersey.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) bailed fairly early into the stage meaning Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) regained top spot in the points competition and today will wear the maglia ciclamino, the cyclamen jersey, for a fourth day – not a bad run for the grand tour debutant.

With the nine-man breakaway taking the points in the mountains classification, Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) was able to keep hold of top spot and so goes into today's mountainous stage wearing the third maglia azzurra – blue jersey – of the 24-year-old's career.

The top three in the youth classification mirrors that of the overall and so Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick Step) will wear the maglia bianca, or the white jersey, on behalf of Valter.