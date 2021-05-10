Giro d'Italia 2021 - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage four – live race updates - GETTY IMAGES

Live coverage of today's stage gets under way at 1pm (BST)

08:05 AM

Ciao!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage four at the Giro d'Italia, the 187-kilometre run from Piacenza to Sestola.

Although yesterday's stage win for Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) was one of the feelgood stories of the season so far, there was very little to discuss regarding the overall race for the pink jersey, although it was interesting to hear race leader Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) say that Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick Step) was impressive on the climbs.

“I hope the maglia rosa will stay with us but if it goes to another team tomorrow we’ll race in a more passive way," Ganna said on Monday. “Remco Evenepoel has impressed me climbing on a big gear today, I don’t know where he found the energy to do that, hats off to him.” Today could be the day the Belgian tyro takes the lead off Ganna, but before we look at what lies in store for the riders, now is probably an opportune time to have a brief glance at the main classifications . . .

Ganna remains the overall leader and will wear the maglia rosa, the pink jersey, for a third successive day and the fourth of his career.

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) holds the maglia ciclamino, the cyclamen jersey, as leader in the points classification. Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) will be in blue – the maglia azzurra – as leader in the mountains classification while Tobias Foss wears the maglia bianca, or the white jersey, even though he is second to Ganna in the youth classification. Ganna, of course, cannot wear two jerseys at the same time and so the next person down in the standings takes care of it (well, makes sure the sponsors that pay the prize money get to see it photographed or broadcast on the telly).

And so, to today's stage. After setting off from Piacenza at 11.20am (BST), the peloton heads towards the city of Parma on a fairly straight and flat road, before moving south in the direction of Sestola and, of more intrigue, into the Apennines – the mountain range that forms the spine of Italy – where almost every vertical metre of the 3,078m gained will be climbed on yet another backloaded stage.

Stage four map - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage four – live race updates

As you can see from the below profile, almost every key point of interest in the stage comes in the second half. There are two intermediate sprints – the first for points in the race for the maglia ciclamino, the second for time bonuses (three, two and one one second) – in the towns of Rossena (87.1km into the stage) and Fanano (180.6km). There are numerous climbs, but what with this being the Giro only three of them have been deemed worthy of classification.

Stage four profile - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage four – live race updates

The first classified climb of the day, the Castello di Carpineti, is third category and is just 3.5km in length with an average gradient of 7.4km, though it follows two or three smaller and less steep climbs. Following a steep descent and a brief bit of respite from climbing, the road starts to rise again towards the category two Montemolino which also happens to be the longest of the day at 8.6km.

Montemolino - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage four – live race updates

As you can see from its profile (above) despite only having an average gradient of 5.8%, the final 2km of the Montemolino averages 11.6% and pitches up to an eye-watering 18%. That is going to hurt and may provide any early attackers the perfect launchpad, but if not there are plenty more opportunities today on these roads that are as hard and gritty as a piece of vintage Parmigiano Reggiano from the locale.

Colle Passerino - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage four – live race updates

The final categorised climb of the day, the category two Colle Passerino is another short one at just 4.3km, but as you can see from the above profile, undulates between quite steep and very steep. The first stretch of dark pink road where it reaches 16% could be the perfect place for those with the legs to launch themselves. With a slightly shallower stretch of road following a second attack could follow around 1km from the summit. I am assuming, of course, that whoever feels like attacking is fearless in the descent because once over the top, here's the finale to the stage . . .

Stage four finale - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage four – live race updates

So, who's going to win today's stage? Well, given that I am currently standing at the bottom of the Velogames league I set up – should I admit that? – I may not be the best person to predict the future. However, I am thinking that today will see the first shake-up in the general classification and would not be surprised if the aforementioned Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick Step) were to test both himself and his rivals. Sure you will know, but the 21-year-old Belgian is racing his first grand tour here at the Giro and this is his first race since a terrible crash at last year's Il Lombardia. I think the fact that Evenepoel chased down bonus second in the second intermediate sprint during stage two would suggest he is the main man for Deceuninck-Quick Step and is feeling confident.

Of the other general classification contenders, Simon Yates (Bike Exchange), Dan Martin (Israel Start-up Nation) or Marc Soler (Movistar) may also fancy a crack and all go well in the bad weather which is forecast today. Of course, like yesterday there's always the chance of the winner coming from a breakaway and so you know what's coming next, don't you? Yes, the first mention this year of Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) who, cunningly, managed to lose 10min 30sec yesterday to ensure he is nowhere near the general classification contenders which would allow him the freedom to roam. I am also wondering if this would be a stage suited to Simon Carr (EF Education-Nippo), the young Briton we mentioned in a recent feature on the rising British stars of cycling. Anyway, that's enough idle speculation for one day.

Live coverage starts at 1pm. Ciao, for now.