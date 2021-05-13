Giro d'Italia 2021, stage eight – live updates - GETTY IMAGES

Highlights from Friday's stage: Ewan strikes again

Before today's action starts – remember today's live coverage from Telegraph Sport gets under way at 1pm – here's a brief reminder of what happened yesterday on the long road to Termoli . . .

Possible stage winners?

The stage appears perfectly suited to a breakaway, particularly given that the final climb is not especially long and the fact tomorrow appears to be a day more suited to the general classification contenders. Despite there being 3,400 metres of vertical elevation, much of the climbing is not too steep and so will suit those big powerful riders, as opposed to the more natural climber types.

Luis León Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech) normally gives on stages like this so I wouldn't be surprised if the Spaniard attempted to get in the breakaway. Likewise, Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) may have a go, though it remains to be seen if he has recovered from his exertions during Thursday's stage when the Dutchman put in a huge shift. Another rider that is looking good is Italian Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo). In all honesty, I could probably list 10 or 20 possible – Tony Gallopin (Ag2r-Citroën), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious), Diego Ulissi (UAE Emirates) and so forth.

Today's menu . . .

Today's stage is due to get under way at 11.50am (BST), while our live coverage kicks off at 1pm by which point we suspect the peloton – and in all likelihood a decent sized breakaway – will have reached the first unclassifield climb of the day, the Passo del Lupo.

Here's what the official website says about the day ahead: "This stage across the Apennines features one single lengthy climb, and a steep, challenging kick just before the finish. At first, the route runs along fast and mainly straight roads all the way to Campobasso.

Stage eight profile

"The riders then reach the Matese Mountains to negotiate the Bocca della Selva climb (over 20 km), followed by a lengthy descent that ends 10 km before the finish. The route then rises all the way to the finish, with a sharp kick before homing in.

Bocca della Selva

"The closing climb is approx 3 km long. The gradient hovers around 10% for the first 2km, with sharper peaks. The pitch returns to milder gradients in Guardia Sanframondi, and then kicks up again with 400 m to go, after a left-hander. The home straight is on tarmac road and on a slight incline."

Guardia Sanframondi

Ciao!

Hello and welcome to our live blog from stage six at the Giro d'Italia, the 170-kilometre run from Foggia to Guardia Sanframondi.

Following yesterday's stage which was won very impressively by Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), other than the Aussie taking hold of the points jersey there were not major changes in the jersey classifications. Here's what the top threes currently look like . . .

Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ), the 22-year-old Hungarian, holds top spot in both the general and youth classification and will for a second successive day be dressed in the maglia rosa, or the pink jersey.

As mentioned, Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) took hold of the points competition after winning his second stage at this year's Giro d'Italia and today will wear the maglia ciclamino, the cyclamen jersey.

With just one small climb in yesterday's stage – where the three-man breakaway took the points – Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) kept hold of top spot and so goes into Saturday's mountainous stage wearing his second maglia azzurra, the blue jersey.

The top three in the youth classification mirrors that of the overall and so Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick Step) will wear the maglia bianca, or the white jersey, on behalf of Valter.