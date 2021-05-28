Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 21 – live updates

Filippo Ganna - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 21 – live updates - GETTY IMAGES

Live: Coverage to start at 1pm (BST)

09:00 AM

So, what's on today's menu then?

Well, as you can see from the below profile the final stage of the Giro d'Italia could not be more different to the last two days – it is panflat with just 100 metres in vertical gain.

ITT
ITT

As is traditional, riders will roll down the starting ramp in reverse order of the general classification and so Riccardo Minali (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) sets off at 12.45pm (BST), while Egan Bernal will be the last rider to start his race at 3.37pm. Each rider will set off a minute after the previous, thought once we reach the top 15 on general classification they will set off three minutes apart of each other.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), the world time trial champion, starts at 1.08pm, three minutes ahead of Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma), another Italian who is tipped to win today's stage.

Here's what the roadbook says about the course: "The start of the individual time trial is set in the centre of Senago. The stage is played out on wide and mostly straight roads, as far as Sesto San Giovanni. From here on, the course runs almost straight up to 2km from the finish in Piazza Duomo. Tramway tracks, roundabouts and street furniture are found repeatedly along the route.

"In the stage finale, the route first runs on wide avenues, and then on narrowed roads over the last few hundred metres, with several consecutive 90-degree turns over the last 100-150 metres, before entering Piazza Duomo. The home straight (250m) is on 6 m wide stone-paved road."

08:41 AM

Catch up: Highlights from Saturday's stage

08:40 AM

Ciao!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 21 at the Giro d'Italia, the 30.3km individual time trial from Senago to Milan.

Before we have a brief look at what lies in store in today's stage, the final day of the 104th edition of the first grand tour of the season, let's have a recap of who leads the four main classifications, those that are awarded jerseys. Having survived his final test in the high mountains, Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) will wear the maglia rosa, or leader's pink jersey – or most likely a pink skinsuit, for an 12th successive day and will, barring disaster, be packing that into his suitcase once racing concludes later on this afternoon.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) all but secured the maglia ciclamino, the cyclamen jersey, at the first intermediate sprint in yesterday's stage and will, barring him failing to finish today's time trial within the time cut, secure the first Giro d'Italia points jersey of his career.

All Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r-Citroën) needs to do is finish today within the time cut to secure the maglia azzurra, blue jersey, which will be the second mountains classification jersey of his career after also topping the standings at the 2019 Vuelta a España.

Alexandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) will again wear the maglia bianca, or the white jersey, on behalf of the maglia rosa Bernal, though it will be the new Giro champion who will packing that away in his suitcase alongside his maglia rosa and the Trofeo Senza Fine.

