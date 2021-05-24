Egan Bernal - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 17 – live updates - AP

06:45 AM

Catch up: Highlights from Monday's stage

On a day that was blighted with technical issues due the horrific weather conditions in the Italian Dolomites, live television pictures weer, at best, intermittent and so this highlights package is pretty much what those of us glued to the gogglebox all day got to see.

06:35 AM

Ciao!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia, the 193-kilometre run from Canazei to Sega di Ala.

The clock is ticking on a number of riders' hopes and ambitions at this year's race following Egan Bernal's (Ineos Grenadiers) latest display of dominance during Monday's shortened stage in the Dolomites. With just three mountainous stage remaining, including Friday's which has also been shortened with the Mottarone climb removed following Sunday's cable car crash in which 14 people were killed, anybody wanting to challenge Bernal must act soon.

Before we have a look at today's stage, though, let's remind ourselves about the standings in the top classifications. Having extended his lead in the general classification having descended into Cortina d’Ampezzo alone on Monday, Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) will wear the maglia rosa, or leader's pink jersey, for the eighth day.

Given the nature of Monday's stage, it will surprise nobody to learn that the upper echelons of the points classification remained the same as they were going into the stage, and so Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) keeps hold of the maglia ciclamino, the cyclamen jersey.

Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r-Citroën), the leader in the mountains classification, managed to get into the breakaway during stage 16 allowing him to take maximum points on the category one La Crosetta, before Bernal crested the Giau first to close the gap on the Frenchman slightly courtesy of the extra 10 points on the Cima Coppi. Bouchard will wear the maglia azzurra, the blue jersey.

Alexandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) will again wear the maglia bianca, or the white jersey, on behalf of the maglia rosa Bernal.

Rider Team Nationality Time 1. Egan Bernal Ineos Grenadiers Col 66hr 36min 4sec 2. Alexandr Vlasov Astana-Premier Tech Rus 4min 18sec 3. Daniel Martínez Ineos Grenadiers Col 7min 17sec