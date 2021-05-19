The peloton rolls out - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 12 – live updates - GETTY IMAGES

Today's menu . . .

Today's roller-coaster of a stage is the joint second longest of this year's Giro d'Italia, but with almost 4,500 metres of vertical elevation the riders will be more concerned with the amount of climbing rather than the distance. Following a brief shuffling of the general classification pack following Wednesday's enthralling stage, one suspects those with hopes of challenging for the pink jersey may use today as a launchpad for any assault they are planning on making.

Stage 12 - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 12 – live updates

With no fewer than four categorised climbs – Monte Morello (category three), Passo della Consuma (cat. two), Passo della Calla (cat. two) and Passo del Carnaio (cat. three) – there are plenty of opportunities for ambushes, while the race for the mountains classification can also expect a much-needed boost following a couple of quiet days. There are, of course, also the two customary intermediate sprints where points are up for grabs in the race for the maglia ciclamino in Sesto Fiorentino, while the second one just over 20km from the line in Santa Sofia bonus seconds are up for grabs.

Stage 12 profile - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 12 – live updates

Here's what the roadbook says about the day ahead: "A challenging stage across the Apennines. Starting in Siena and crossing the Chianti region all the way to Florence, the route passes through Ponte a Ema [Bartali], Florence and Sesto Fiorentino [Martini].

Monte Morello - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 12 live updates results standings

"Here, the riders will negotiate a succession of ascents: Monte Morello (see above profile – with peaks exceeding 15%), Passo della Consuma (see below – average gradient of 6%) . . .

Passo della Consuma

. . . Passo della Calla (below – 5%) . . .

Passo della Calla - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 12 live updates results standings

. . . and Passo del Carnaio (below), featuring some challenging bits with gradients up to 14%, followed by a technical descent leading to the final 5km.

Passo del Carnaio - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 12 live updates results standings

"Starting from 3,500m from the finish, the last kilometres either descend, or are a false flat up.

Bagno di Romagna - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 12 live updates results standings

"The route drops down quickly on wide roads, with several curves and hairpins, and briefly touches the centre of San Piero in Bagno. The final kilometres (see below for final 3km) are dotted with roundabouts. The stage homes in on asphalt road."

Final 3km - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 12 – live updates

Catch up: Highlights from yesterday's stage

Ciao!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia, the 212-kilometre run from Siena to Bagno di Romagna.

The stage winner on Wednesday may have been relatively unknown to some of our readers, but I think we can all agree that Mauro Schmid's (Qhubeka-Assos) victory was thoroughly deserved and came at the end of a thrilling day of racing. While there were winners and losers, predominantly in the general classification, none of the top spots in the main classifications – the ones deemed worthy of a leader's jersey – changed. Here's a quick look at those standings.

Race leader Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), the 24-year-old Colombian, once again showed that he was the strongest rider at this year's race with a blistering attack in the finale of yesterday's stage, a move that saw him gain 23 seconds over Alexandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), who moved up to second overall, as the Colombian extended his lead in both the general and youth classifications and will for the third day today wear the maglia rosa, or the pink jersey.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took control of the maglia ciclamino, the cyclamen jersey, as leader in the ponts classification thanks to his stage win on Monday and there were no changes in the top three of that fiercely contested competition following yesterday's stage.

Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r-Citroën), took control of the maglia azzurra during Sunday's mountainous stage, and will again wear the blue jersey as overall leader in the mountains classification.

The top three in the youth classification mirrors that of the overall and so Alexandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) will wear the maglia bianca, or the white jersey, on behalf of the maglia rosa Bernal.