Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 11 – live updates

John MacLeary
·1 min read
The white roads of Tuscany - Giro d&#39;Italia 2021, stage 11 &#x002013; live updates - GETTY IMAGES
The white roads of Tuscany - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 11 – live updates - GETTY IMAGES

Live coverage of today's stage gets under way at 1.30pm

07:25 AM

Catch up: Highlights from Monday's stage

07:20 AM

Ciao!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia, the 162-kilometre run from Perugia to Montalcino.

Following Monday's stage that was won by Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), there was just one change in the main classifications, in other words the ones that are deemed worthy of a leader's jersey, going into yesterday's rest day. Here's a quick look at those standings.

Race leader Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), the 24-year-old Colombian, completed Monday's stage safely in the peloton to keep hold of his leads in both the general and youth classification and will for the second time today wear the maglia rosa, or the pink jersey.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took control of the maglia ciclamino, the cyclamen jersey, thanks to that stage win on Monday.

Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r-Citroën), who took control of the maglia azzurra during Sunday's mountainous stage, will again wear the blue jersey as overall leader in the mountains classification.

The top three in the youth classification mirrors that of the overall and so Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick Step) will wear the maglia bianca, or the white jersey, on behalf of the maglia rosa.

